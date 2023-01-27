New Braunfels police attempting to arrest a domestic violence suspect at a Mill Street home on Thursday secured an unexpected second arrest when an intoxicated man drove his truck into two NBPD vehicles at the scene.
At 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance in progress at a home in the 200 block of East Mill St.
A woman had reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her several times this week, according to an NBPD news release.
Officers identified the man as 38-year old New Braunfels resident Joseph Johnson III.
Johnson already had two felony arrest warrants in Missouri for domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
New Braunfels police arrived at the house, but Johnson refused to come out.
SWAT joined the NBPD crisis negotiations team.
Part of E. Mill Street was closed down for three hours.
Then, just after midnight, a Dodge pickup truck sped down the street toward the officers’ scene perimeter.
The truck hit two NBPD patrol cars and then veered into the front yard of Johnson’s home.
No officers were inside the cars at the time.
The truck driver, later identified as Richard Allen Spahn, refused to get out of the car.
The 30-year-old Seguin man was “uncooperative with officers.”
Officers found a firearm inside the truck and determined that Spahn was intoxicated.
He was taken to a local hospital for a voluntary blood draw.
Spahn was booked into the Comal County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Just after the crash, Johnson exited the Mill St. house “and was taken into custody without further incident.”
He was charged with continuous violence against the family and the out-of-state charges.
Johnson’s bond has been set at $70,000.
Spahn’s bond has been set at $9,000.
Both men are still in jail for the unrelated incidents as of Friday afternoon.
It’s unclear if either man has an attorney.
