When it comes to Major League Baseball, apparently Unicorns travel in packs.
Three New Braunfels High School alums have now broken into the big leagues this season following a pair of promotions over the weekend for the Kansas City Royals’ James McArthur and Baltimore Orioles’ Jordan Westburg. Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller made his MLB debut May 2 against the Oakland A’s and set a Mariners record with 10 strikeouts.
Miller and Westburg both graduated from NBHS in 2017, while McArthur was a member of the Unicorns’ class of 2015.
According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Westburg’s debut is slated to come Monday night as the Orioles host the Cincinnati Reds at 6:05 p.m. CST at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The 2017 New Braunfels graduate and former Mississippi State Bulldog was hitting .295 with 18 homers for Triple-A Norfolk this season before being called up.
McArthur, a right-handed pitcher, was recalled by the Royals on Saturday from Triple-A Omaha after being acquired by Kansas City in a trade from the Philadelphia Phillies on May 8. Following his time with the Unicorns, McArthur pitched for the Ole Miss Rebels.
Miller pitched at Texas A&M, which makes it a clean sweep regarding the trio’s SEC-to-the-MLB path.
Miller barely missed his old teammate Westburg, as he pitched against the Orioles on Saturday during Seattle’s 6-4 setback. Thus far, Miller holds a 5-3 record with a 3.88 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and 49 strikeouts.
McArthur could make his MLB debut this week during the Royals’ three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning Tuesday in Kansas City.
Miller and McArthur were each selected in the 2018 MLB Draft, but Miller chose to pitch for Texas A&M and was later chosen by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Westburg was the 30th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft.
