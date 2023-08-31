 Skip to main content
TRIBUTE TO TERESA: Canyon’s Duke Nagy dedicating senior season to his late mother

Football season will mean more than it ever has for Duke Nagy. The 17-year-old Canyon senior is putting on his pads, lacing up his cleats and running out onto the field for the final time in a Cougars uniform to remember someone special in his life — his mother.

Back in May, Duke’s mother, Teresa Ann Nagy, died at the age of 50 after a year-long battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Now, her son is dedicating his football season to her memory.

Duke Nagy

Duke Nagy holds a portrait of his late mother as he stands by his parking spot Thursday, August 31, 2023 in the parking lot at Canyon High School. The Canyon football senior safety painted his parking spot to honor his mother and is dedicating the season to her.
