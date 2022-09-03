As we are all aware, our area is experiencing a period of extreme drought and as a result, the local utility provider continues Stage 3 water restrictions. Citizens and city government alike are all required to comply with rules and regulations that accompany this declaration.
What compliance has meant for New Braunfels Parks is an earlier workday for the staff, an increase in the hand-watering and a sharp decrease in the use of irrigation systems. Under normal conditions irrigation systems are able to run weekly throughout the parks.
Now, just like the residential customers in Stage 3 restrictions, parks irrigation systems may only run every other week. As we draw ever closer to unprecedented Stage 4 restrictions, the watering opportunities will only be further reduced.
An example of this exceptional drought and heat effect can easily be seen on our trees including the Southern or Florida Sugar Maple (Acer saccharum subsp. floridanium) near Pavilion 16, across the Mill Race from the Parks Office. Although Parks staff have increased hand-watering of this tree, it looks, as one volunteer described, “sick.” Parks staff are closely monitoring this and many other trees throughout the parks for drought stress.
Drought stress can manifest in a few ways. Wilted or small malformed leaves, premature fall color or leaf drop in the dog days of summer are all indicators of drought stress (Connect | Drought and trees — Explained TFS, 2022).
It is important to bear in mind that even if your tree has browned out completely or dropped all its leaves, this does not mean that the tree is dead. Trees are adept at self-preservation and in unfavorable conditions it is not uncommon for a tree to stop all unnecessary processes and go into a state of stasis or dormancy.
If the tree has sufficient energy stores in its roots and branches when conditions improve the tree will likely leaf out again, possibly within the same year. If your tree looks dead but you are unsure, consult with a certified arborist prior to having it removed.
In the current drought conditions, there are a few things we can do to help manage and reduce stress in our trees.
One, of course, is supplemental watering. This will be very beneficial to and help to reduce the effects of drought stress. The amount and frequency of watering will vary depending on tree species, age, size, and soil type. Smaller, newly-planted trees may require watering up to three times a week, while a large well-established tree may only need to be watered once every few weeks (Connect | Drought and trees - Explained TFS, 2022). Generally, if the tree is exhibiting any of the afore mentioned signs or symptoms of drought stress, or the soil beneath the tree is dry and hard, it is time to start watering.
To gauge how much water a tree needs, take the diameter of the trunk at about chest height and multiply by 2-3, this will give you an estimate in gallons of how much water is needed per application. For example, a tree with a diameter of 8 inches would require between 16-24 gallons of water. Remember that watering does not need to be on a strict schedule either. Infrequent deep soaks throughout the entire root zone, from the trunk outward to include the entire area under the canopy will provide the most benefit (Connect | Drought and trees - Explained TFS, 2022). This soaking can be achieved in several ways including drip or bubbler irrigation systems, soaker hoses or hand watering. Please keep in mind we are in Stage 3 water restrictions as of this writing, so check with your local utility provider for more details on what methods are allowed and when.
Additionally, watering should be performed early in the day or later in the evening. This will help to reduce water loss through evaporation.
Another way we can help to reduce drought stress is by mulching. Mulch helps to reduce soil temperature and retain moisture in the tree’s root zone. It also helps to limit competition from weeds and turf that might try to grow around the tree (Connect | Drought and trees - Explained TFS, 2022). Mulch should be spread starting at 6-12 inches away from the trunk of the tree and in a layer 2-4 inches deep. All the way out to the drip line or beyond is ideal but not necessary, or practical in some cases. If we were to do that in Landa Park, for example, the entire park would be covered in mulch! A ring extending 6-10 feet from the tree trunk is sufficient in most cases.
If you or your group would be interested in helping with watering and mulching of the park’s trees, please call the Parks Office at 830-221-4367.
Mission Hill Park
The first phase of construction at Mission Hill Park was recently completed. This phase includes a twelve-car parking lot and 800 linear feet of ADA accessible, concrete trail. The terminus of the accessible trail provides nice views of the city below and includes three interpretive signs describing interesting facts and history of the property. An Open House with guided tours is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8-11 am. Hope you will join us!
Resources
Tfsweb.tamu.edu. 2022. Connect | Drought and trees - Explained TFS. [online] Available at: https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/content/article.aspx?id=32310#:~:text=According%20to%20experts%20at%20Texas,A%26M%20Forest%20Service%20Woodland%20Ecologist. [Accessed 1 August 2022].
For additional information on caring for your trees during drought conditions, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/afterthestorm/Drought/.
Stay informed on drought conditions in your area by visiting https://tfsfrd.tamu.edu/ForestDrought/.
To contact a certified arborist, visit http://isatexas.com/for-the-public/find-an-arborist/.
For current water level readings and restriction information visit https://www.nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status/.
