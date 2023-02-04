Have you ever driven down a pretty country road and come across a trash pile on the road side that someone dumped the previous night? If waste disposal was easy and inexpensive, people would be less likely to illegally dump their trash.
We recently worked on a small wheel chair ramp project that required demolition of some existing stairs to a porch. The demolition debris combined with the scraps from new construction resulted in a total weight of less than 1000 lbs. We took the demo/construction debris to the Waste Management facility on Kohlenberg Rd in New Braunfels. They charged us $173.00 to dispose of this non hazardous material! Needless to say we were shocked at the price and reluctantly paid the fee and properly disposed of the lumber.
As I drive down rural roads and see where people have disposed of tires, couches, mattresses and toilets, I now understand the problem. Our state and local governments subsidize a lot of services, but apparently not waste disposal. It would be less expensive in the long run and much better for the environment if proper waste disposal was easy and not cost prohibitive.
