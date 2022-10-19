Members of the New Braunfels Bond Advisory Committee completed their work on Monday by recommending 20 proposed projects to the City Council for consideration for possible inclusion on a 2023 bond ballot.
Committee members targeted around $183 million in capital projects in the recommendation after discussing project scopes and phasing opportunities to break the tasks into smaller parts and hosting a meeting to garner public input.
Members ranked a list of 26 projects before moving around some projects and finalizing the list.
“We presented a number of great community projects to the committee,” said Garry Ford, the city’s transportation and capital improvements director. “They really had a tough job of evaluating projects that are needed throughout the community. I think it was a good process. I think we were transparent in the process. So, I think we really have a good list of projects.”
Like the 2019 bond program, the 2023 recommendation is transportation heavy.
“The focus is transportation,” Ford said. “That was very clear from the community and the bond advisory committee, with a library facility and some park facilities. And also some drainage facilities that are important to the community.”
The 20 projects recommended by committee members include, with funding recommendation amount:
• Transportation: Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane Phase 1 from FM 1101 to Saengerhalle Road — $12.1 million
• Transportation: Citywide Street Improvements Option 2: 19 lane miles — $20 million
• Transportation: Common Street pedestrian improvements from Liberty Avenue to Loop 337 — $1.6 million
• Transportation: Common Street from Loop 337 to FM 306 — $24.8 million
• Transportation: Conrads Lane from Goodwin Lane to FM 1102 — $11.8 million
• Transportation: Kohlenberg Road from FM 1101 to I-35 — $15.8 million
• Transportation: Citywide intersection improvements Phase 1 (Traffic signals seven intersections and technology — $5.2 million
• Drainage: Landa Lake Dam and spillway improvements — $1.2 million
• Library: Southeast library branch — $28.6 million
• Transportation: Citywide pedestrian improvements Phase 1 (Six locations) — $3.2 million
• Transportation: South Kowald Lane from FM 1101 to I-35 — $10.7 million
• Parks: Comal River improvements (Last tubers exit Phase 1) — $944,100
• Parks: Alligator Creek linear park and trail (west section) — $3.5 million
• Drainage: Castell Avenue corridor from Mill Street to Elliot Knox Boulevard Phase 1 — $5.9 million
• Parks: Mission Hill Park Phase 2 — $12.2 million
• Transportation: Orion Drive from Goodwin Lane to FM 1102 — $10.3 million
• Parks: Dry Comal Creek Trail (Segment 2 feasibility and conceptual design) — $300,000
• Transportation: Solms Road from I-35 to FM 482 — $4.8 million
• Transportation: Landa Park circulation improvements Phase 1 — $2.8 million
• Drainage: Faust Street/Nacogdoches Avenue improvements Phase 2 (Nacogdoches Avenue area) — $7.7 million
Broken down, transportation projects represent 67.2% of the recommended list, while 15.6% are library projects, 9.2% are parks projects, and 8% are drainage projects.
“I think the finished product, at least finished enough to recommend to City Council, reflects the citizens’ survey that was done as well as the comments of citizens,” said Ray Still, who has served as a chair for the 2013, 2019 and 2023 bond advisory committees. “I don’t think there was anything that citizens who came and spoke to us about that was not addressed. In this finished product are also things that were left off that they addressed, that they were concerned about that did not make the list. I think the citizens’ involvement was a huge help to us and the expertise of this committee — I think everybody did a great job. The City Council did a great job in selecting the committee — the city staff, the consultants — it was a great effort.”
One of the projects dropped from the list before final deliberations was a proposed second phase of the Zipp Family Sports Park, a proposed 125-acre sports complex at the intersection of Klein Road and FM 1044 that would include baseball, softball and soccer fields.
“Right now, we’re still in final design and utility design for Zipp Park, so we’re finalizing the project, seeing what we need to do,” Ford said. “There are some cost restraints that were unforeseen, so we’re going through that process. We weren’t ready to package a phase 2, knowing there are some unknowns in phase 1.”
Committee members spent the first part of this year discussing project priorities, details, and phasing opportunities, inviting public input throughout the process and discussing opportunities for the committee to submit other projects before recommending to the City Council what projects move to the preliminary design phase.
In August, council members approved a tax note issuance not to exceed $10 million to support the purchase of public safety vehicles and equipment and fund improvements to a fire station facility that were initially under consideration for the 2023 bond program.
The items and initiatives supported by the tax note proceeds include public safety radio replacement, a replacement ladder truck for the fire department, renovation and expansion of Fire Station No. 5, and a police command vehicle replacement.
Approval of the item allowed the city to initiate the equipment and projects earlier, mitigating supply chain concerns and cost increases.
In addition, the items won’t have to compete with other projects in consideration for the 2023 bond program.
The debt service associated with the tax note has been incorporated within the interest and sinking rate on the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Although the committee finalized a recommendation list, the process remains fluid, and nothing is set in stone, as council members could add or take projects off the list.
Council members are expected to review the recommendation and trim the list of projects to around $140 million in November and December. In January, the council will finalize projects and call for an election in May 2023.
For detailed information about the projects currently under consideration, visit the Proposed 2023 Bond website at https://newbraunfels.gov/3246/Proposed-2023-Bond.
