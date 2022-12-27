Honk! Honk! Special Christmas delivery from New Braunfels Trail Team 6.
Trail Team 6 reached the end of the holiday trail at the New Braunfels Food Bank late Friday night with well over 10,000 pounds of food in tow as part of its Jeeps De-Lights holiday tour.
During the month of December the trail team drove through local neighborhoods, spreading holiday cheer with their festive Jeeps while collecting food for a good cause.
“I think it’s a testament to the creativity of the trail team,” said Eric Cooper, the CEO and president of the Food Bank of San Antonio. “To bring like minded, Jeep enthusiasts (together) … but then spin that in a way that can create a service opportunity and provide a party with the purpose … (shows) there’s room at the table for everyone to do something.”
Before reaching their final destination, Trail Team 6 did one last run through visiting large neighborhoods like Morningside to collect those last few non perishable food items.
As one of the trail team’s larger runs of the holiday season, they hoped it would give them that little extra boost they needed to help families who depend on the Food Bank.
The trail team arrived in style — Jeeps decked out in lights — with an overflowing 18-foot trailer, which was revealed to members of the Food Bank during the drop off.
The recently-minted nonprofit began making its rounds with decorated Jeeps to spark a little holiday joy in the community a few years ago, and one year decided to add a food drive.
They soon found out that Jeeps adorned with Christmas lights and charity made a winning combination.
“It’s a beautiful sight to see whenever you’re actually going through these neighborhoods,”said Rebecca Price, president of Trail Team 6. “You see them, and you see the little children and they’re waving cans in the air as we’re coming through and picking up these donations. To watch neighbors teaming up with neighbors and creating a bigger supply for the drop off is really incredible to see.”
Last year the trail team collected around 10,000 pounds of food, and at the beginning of its over 30-neighborhood run, strived to raise even more.
This year the people really showed up.
“It’s not just us, it’s not one person, it’s the entire community that has come together and worked together for this,” Price said.
Due to an early deadline the Herald-Zeitung was unable to find out the final weight of food donated to the Food Bank, but Price said they most likely doubled last year’s donation.
Over the years the trail team has established a very special relationship with the Food Bank of San Antonio, which serves 29 counties feeding 105,000 people each week — the New Braunfels Food Bank feeds 3,000 to 4,000 a month.
During the deadly winter storm in 2021 that left thousands without power, the trail team used their Jeeps to help the New Braunfels Food Bank deliver meals to families without water and electricity.
“They were the ones braving the roads in their all terrain vehicles, making those deliveries happen, so I think they are notoriously honored in our books as those who often run into the face of danger to serve a neighbor — just amazing heroes,” Cooper said.
Thanks to the community’s involvement, the Food Bank was able to help replenish stock so the Food Bank can keep providing families with food for the next day and every day after.
