Editor’s Note: This is the third part of a series of articles based on the book ‘New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People.”
Following the 1950 Miss Texas Pageant, there were many letters of appreciation and congratulations sent to New Braunfels Mayor A.D. “Pete” Nuhn.
One that stood out came from Dr. J. Louis Bullard, the mayor of Kerrville, who wrote that a compliment was due from the whole state of Texas for the wonderful Miss Texas Pageant conducted in the Beauty Spot of Texas. He further stated, “I can, however, express the deep appreciation of Kerrville for your untiring efforts in making this one of the most beautiful shows I have ever witnessed. You and everyone having had a part in making this the wonderful success it was are to be congratulated.”
We are not unmindful of the tragedy which happened preceding this show, and the grief your entire community experienced. I would kindly ask that when it is opportune that you convey the heartfelt sympathy of the citizens of Kerrville to the loved ones of the little girl.
Our young contestant, Miss Anne Catherine Davidson, was selected third in this contest. We were hopeful to the last, but with so many beautiful and accomplished young ladies in the contest, we were extremely proud of the outcome.
Again Mrs. Bullard and I thank you for a wonderful evening and assure you it was indeed a pleasure to attend.”
The sad tragedy referred to by Dr. Bullard in his letter to Mayor Nuhn occurred during the final rehearsal of the Aquacade. Fourteen-year-old Meta Beth Cook, an Aquacade swimmer, was electrocuted as she left the pool. The torchlight number had just finished with that number performed using only the light from the torches.
Just as she reached the ladder on the southwest end of the pool and began to climb the ladder steps to exit, the floodlights were turned on and she fell back into the water. Other Aquacadets in the water near the ladder said they felt an electric shock at the time Meta Beth fell.
She was rushed immediately to New Braunfels Hospital where physicians worked over her for three hours before pronouncing her officially dead. There was no water in her lungs nor burns or marks anywhere on her body. Her death was believed to be instantaneous.
Since it was assumed Meta Beth’s death resulted from electrocution, all the wires along the platforms were stripped out. The only lights that were used during the pageant were the regular floodlights and special spotlights on a tower near the bathhouse.
Although the entire community and beyond was devasted by this overwhelmingly sad loss, Meta Beth’s loving family encouraged the community to continue everything as planned. Not one of the Aquacadets refused to swim the following night out of fear, but rather swam with the thought of doing even better than their best to honor the memory of their friend, Meta Beth Cook.
-To be continued-
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more info visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. Books are sold at the Parks Office in Landa Park.
