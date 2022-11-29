Editor’s note: This is the second of three articles previewing seven stops along the New Braunfels Conservatives’ 29th annual Tour of Homes, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The New Braunfels Conservatives are set to host their 29th annual Tour of Homes Saturday, Dec. 3.
The tour will feature two stops in Copper Ridge and six in Vintage Oaks. Here’s a look at two featured estates in Vintage Oaks:
The home of Anita & Emanuel Valdez
Casa Valdez is a one-of-a-kind custom home was built and completed in February 2018, designed on a blank sheet of paper. Anita and Emanuel wanted to create a space that was eclectic, mixing the old Spanish style with a contemporary flair. Hosting family, guests and entertaining was top of mind as design and layout decisions were made from the moment of the home’s conception.
As you cross the home’s threshold you are greeted by a warm and inviting fireplace. The open floorplan of the great room lends itself for gathering, socializing, and dining. Chandeliers in the entry and living spaces were inspired by those found in the Alamo, while the crystal and steel chandelier in the dining space adds a touch of modern elegance.
The master bedroom and en suite with multiple fireplaces create a feeling of openness but coziness, providing a retreat. The billiard room has one goal — fun! Both junior suites ensure that family or friends fined a peaceful refuge from the day.
The terrace and pool area continues the theme of gathering and entertaining. The space can be seen from all common areas of the home. You will notice several gathering areas starting with the fireplace area to the lower patio that joins with the swim up pool bar.
Throughout the home you will find artwork created by family and friends, one of a kind vintage pieces and a celebration of family photos. This home is uniquely suited for the Valdez’s.
The home of Alfonso Guadagno & Kevin Zimmerman
Situated on almost 1.5 acres and constructed in 2009, it was one of the first homes built behind the gate. It was definitely built with entertaining on the mind — in the Bordeaux community of Vintage Oaks — located on the Texas Wine Trail outside of New Braunfels. Times have changed, as in many parts of Texas, the growth rate has been astounding!
The property was recently purchased in 2021 by the current owners, who transformed the home to better reflect their taste, making way for beautiful hickory hardwood floors, inviting fireplaces connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces which includes a fabulous, pool area and many cozy sitting places with fantastic views.
Automated ambient lighting was added, as well as a new sound system indoors and out — all adding to the inviting entertaining style of the new owners. One of the highlights of the home is the fully appointed bar, that if you close your eyes, takes you to “pubs” found overseas. Many pieces throughout the home reflect the owners’ style and life story from Denmark, Spain, Germany and The Netherlands — to name a few.
After having lived and/or done business all over the world, you may spot some subtle nuances as an ode to their life, political involvement, and love of Texas. And don’t forget to look for the “Sweetest Little Pair of Cowboy Boots” and a lovely picture of a famous “movie star!”
