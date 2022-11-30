Editor’s note: This is the third of three articles previewing seven stops along the New Braunfels Conservatives’ 29th annual Tour of Homes, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The New Braunfels Conservatives are set to host their 29th annual Tour of Homes Saturday, Dec. 3.
The tour will feature two stops in Copper Ridge and six in Vintage Oaks. Here’s a look at the final three featured estates in Vintage Oaks:
Home of Michael Hendrix & Christine Heikkinen
This stunning mix of Mediterranean and Spanish home is nestled on just over two acres of Texas Hill Country located in the Vintage Oaks neighborhood of New Braunfels. At 5,370 square feet, the home was built in 2020 by San Antonio-based builder Genuine Custom Homes.
Upon entering the home, the 20-plus foot ceiling heights make the home feel so grand. Most ceilings were built with elaborate details such as custom painted dome ceilings, inverted trays, and several beam ceilings. In addition, three ‘towers’ were built in the home for mostly aesthetic reasons, but one serves as a small sitting/sleeping room 14 feet above a guest bedroom via ladder with a wrought-iron door exiting to the outdoor balcony.
The highlight of the home is the main living area, a massive space that combines a living room, breakfast area and kitchen all under soaring 20-foot beamed ceilings. The builder took this build to the next level to meet the needs of Michael and Christine’s growing family — four sons and 11 grandchildren. There is nothing that makes their hearts happier than the laughter of these little ones throughout the home!
The beautiful kitchen is dominated by a semicircular island topped with gold-flecked quartzite that seats five and glazed off-white French Provincial cabinets with backsplash of unsealed travertine tile and glass mosaic, giving the area an Old World feel. Nearby, a custom arched wrought-iron door set in an exposed Limestone wall leads to the wine cellar. Michael and Christine have been making their own wine for many years and just recently planted 30 grape seedlings, including 18 Sangiovese and 12 Tempranillo vines on a slope in the back yard. Tending to their new Vineyard is what they enjoy most about their home.
Located on the opposite side of the house is the owners’ suite. It consists of a bedroom, large bathroom, a coffee bar, workout room, huge walk-in closet detailed in gold amenities. The master bath sparkles with a marble-look tile floor, a dual-entry walk-in shower and a beautiful crystal chandelier hanging above the vintage style free-standing soaker tub.
The most fun for all the kids is the large game room with arcade games, shuffleboard, card and game table and tons of board games, as well as the outdoor patio, TV, and pool — all for year-round fun!
Christine had both the front façade door inset and the gorgeous outdoor antique-style pool bath door hand-made by an Arizona-based company to mimic Italian Tuscan designs she fell in love with while traveling in Italy.
Home of Kim and Manuel Torres
This home, in the Canyon Ranch section of Vintage Oaks, was built in 2020 by Keith Wing Custom Homes, with architecture by MSI and interior and exterior design by Class, Covers & Colors of San Antonio.
Built on three-plus acres as a home to enjoy with family and friends, it features an 8,750 sq. ft. house beautifully landscaped that includes 6 bedrooms and 9 baths, with a swimming pool, detached basketball gym, sports court and mother-in-law casita.
Every December, the kids (ages 6 & 7) love to watch The Grinch Who Stole Christmas — at least 10 times — in the family’s media room. Because the movie has become such a Torres favorite, they put up a Grinch-themed Christmas tree every year, with more Grinch-themed items added to it as the years go by.
In their great room, the family also decorates a 9-foot tree with ornaments they’ve collected over the years. In the Torres household, they have a family tradition — every time they take a family vacation, they buy a souvenir ornament. It helps them to remember all the places they’ve been to together and makes it fun to reminisce each December.
In the kids’ rooms, they also have themed Christmas trees. Their daughter’s tree is pink and is decorated with gingerbread men, gumdrops, cookies and cupcakes. The son’s tree is navy and is decorated with planets, stars and astronauts. A snowman themed tree also sits in the kids’ playroom.
Home of Jodie Conner & Bill “Dash” Daeschner
Jodie and Dash built their stunning custom home with Vintage Estates on an expansive one-plus acre homesite in 2017. The home highlights an open floorplan, and the straight stacking, sliding doors in the living room and breakfast room provide seamless indoor and outdoor living.
Unique lighting fixtures illuminate the main living area and leathered granite countertops in the bar and outdoor kitchen add a dose of personality to the character-filled home, as does the art. Peter Max’s Statue of Liberty welcomes guests to the formal dining room and a collection of musician-signed tour posters and albums, including a Willie Nelson Farm Aid poster, invites one and all to the wet bar. Jodie met Willie after apologetically singing his song “Hello Walls” over the New Orleans Airport loudspeaker system. Be sure to ask for the “rest of the story” before or after touring the Texas-themed bedroom with board-and-batten wood paneling.
Interior designer Kim Kenney of Vintage Oaks created warm, classic-style drapes and hardware, impeccably crafted and synonymous with the home.
Christmas trees in the living room and master bedroom bring splendor and holiday cheer. The grandchildren’s playroom has been converted into a Christmas-themed, woodsy campsite, complete with a Charlie Brown tree and Snoopy.
Annual, silver Christmas bells dating back to the 1970s and 80s provide Jodie with wonderful memories of the children unwrapping the shiny boxes and quickly setting them aside. The gorgeous bells did not move out with the kids and now adorn the garland atop the modern display cabinet in the entry.
The spacious patio and entertainment areas offer not only year-round enjoyment via the negative-edge pool and spa, but also a picture postcard view of the natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country. Artist Andrew Carson’s Glassinator, a 9-foot, kinetic wind sculpture, provides another focal point from inside and outside the home. With more than 40 pieces of oven-fired moving glass, it mesmerizes as it catches the wind in multi-color delight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.