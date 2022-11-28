Editor’s note: This is the first of three articles previewing seven stops along the New Braunfels Conservatives’ 29th annual Tour of Homes, which takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
An array of architecture will be on display Saturday, Dec. 3 as the New Braunfels Conservatives host their 29th annual Tour of Homes.
The tour will feature two stops in Copper Ridge and six in Vintage Oaks. Here’s a look at the two featured estates in Copper Ridge:
The home of Nancy Begey
The Begey custom home in the Copper Ridge community built in 2012 is a blend of Italian and Mediterranean.
As you approach the 4,400-square foot home you are greeted by two enormous wrought iron doors that open-up to stunning views of hand painted arched ceilings and stunning columns giving you the feeling that you have just walked into an Italian Villa.
The open floor concept features a spacious kitchen with solid Elderwood cabinets and a pantry that has room for many bottles of wine. The living area features massive furniture and opens-up to a beautiful flagstone patio that was custom designed by Nancy that is a perfect place to entertain your friends for hours.
The master bedroom features a massive four poster bed that is inviting and full of whimsy, the master bath reminds you of the baths in the Roman times.
Nancy and her late husband Bob owned a 40-acre Christmas tree ranch for over 20 years that included a Christmas store, many of the Christmas decorations that you will see in the home are from her shop. The wreaths in the house were custom made by Nancy herself, she is quite the crafter and makes wreaths for all seasons. On the second level you will find two on-suite bedrooms, with one of the bedrooms featuring a sweet little balcony that you could see Rapunzel dropping her braid for her fair prince. The home features a spacious media room with room for a whole basketball team that leads out to an equally spacious balcony that give you stunning views of the city.
Nancy’s late husband Bob had a love of fast cars, with five garage stalls and two car lifts — it’s a dream for car lovers.
Nancy and Millie, her rescue, want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
The home of Amanda & Chad Wellborne
This beautiful Texas Hill Country modern home by Keith Wing Custom Builders overlooks a beautiful ranch. Residents of New Braunfels for the last five years, the family choose Copper Ridge for the view and the peaceful street.
Set up on the hill, this house has stunning views from all rooms. It features four bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, a game room, study and play area. The open floor plan of the kitchen and great room allows for community gatherings. The master bedroom is a parents retreat with marble shower and countertops. The windows allow light to flow into the space.
The home is also filled with treasures from the family’s travels. The family has been all across Europe and Asia. Check out the study to find worldly finds. They enjoy skiing, the beach and being outdoors. You’ll also find plenty of cozy kid spots to read and play.
The game room is a child’s dream. It features four custom bunk beds built into the walls. They each have their own lanterns and stunning views out of the back of the property. There is a LEGO table that the boys have worked hard on over the years to create their own city filled with homes, a police station, a space area and many planes and vehicles.
The outdoor space provides year-round entertainment for all ages. The pool is filled all summer with children and adults alike. The trampoline and backyard space provides hours of fun and excitement.
Tickets for the Tour of Homes can be purchased at newbraunfelsconservatives.com/.
