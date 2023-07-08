To our local government and leaders: Is anyone other than myself and a few other concerned citizens, wondering where the water to support New Braunfels and surrounding areas is going to come from? The rapid growth in the area will rapidly deplete supply. Canyon Lake is already 12.60 feet below level. There has been no significant rainfall upstream to replenish it.
We are and have been, in an extreme drought condition that will only worsen. El Nino is on the way and our current temperatures are in the 100s. We sit on top of the Edwards Aquifer, that needs replenishing. That won’t happen without rain. These little thunderstorms we’re getting do not supply any water retention. Sadly, New Braunfels has become dependent on the tourist trade brought in by the rivers. When they go dry, what then? What about the few farms and ranches left that need water for their livestock and crops?
Perhaps it’s time for our leaders to step back and think about the future instead of today’s pocketbooks. How about a moratorium on area growth? I surely think would make for a healthier and more stable community to live in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.