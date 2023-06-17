As veterans of the City of New Braunfels, Texas, some are of the opinion that the new library on the city’s west side would honor the community by including the name of a veteran/veterans on the facade of the library complex. There are veterans of the greatest generation who served in WWII, returned to work as public servants, business owners, raised and educated their children on the west side of the community.
Some noteworthy veterans are:
— Mr. Victor Campos, decorated WWII Navy veteran and first Mexican-American New Braunfels police officer.
— Mr. Guadalupe “Lupe” Suarez, WWII Army veteran and former New Braunfels City Council member.
— Mr. Felip Delgado, WWII Army veteran and former West End Hall business owner.
In fact, some of their children and grandchildren continue their parents’ legacy. The children of these west side veterans have dedicated their careers in serving the City of New Braunfels as physicians, in juris prudence, educators and administrators. Surely, those west side community veterans and children deserve that recognition.
