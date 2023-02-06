The race to fill empty seats on New Braunfels City Council, along with Comal and New Braunfels ISD school boards, is almost on.
With only a few days left until the Friday, Feb. 17 filing deadline, many candidates have already put themselves forward for the positions up for grabs during the May 6 election.
Past the halfway mark for the filing deadline, only five candidates have filed applications for city council.
Two candidates have filed their applications to run for the mayoral seat and attempt to succeed the current mayor, Rusty Brockman.
Attorney Neal Linnartz and veteran Edward Martinez Jr. will be in opposition during May’s general election in their run for mayor.
For the councilmember seat for District 5, outreach coordinator Mary Ann Labowski and student Bently C. Paiz have filed their applications.
Currently, Pete Dillon is running unopposed for the councilmember seat for District 6.
As of the press deadline on Monday, Feb. 6, incumbents Brockman, Jason Hurta (District 5) and James Blakey (District 6) have not filed applications for a place on the ballot.
The approaching race for New Braunfels ISD trustees has brought out several hopefuls in the for the trustee at-large spots in District 2 and District 4.
So far, three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for the trustee at-large position left open by board veteran David Heefner, who filled in for Wes Clark following his unexpected departure in August — only a few short months after his reelection.
Retired educator Bill Lewis, audit manager Kimberly Goodwin and recent New Braunfels High School senior Falon Cochran have made their interest known.
The candidate who fills the at-large seat will finish out Clark’s three-year term — with only two years remaining.
Incumbent Nancy York is defending her District 2 seat, which she’s held since 2020. York, who is running unopposed, currently serves as board vice president.
As of Monday, Feb. 6, no one has filed to run for District 4 trustee, including its incumbent, John E. Tucker.
Comal ISD is looking to fill two seats set to expire this year — District 3 and District 4.
The District 3 seat is currently occupied by Comal ISD Board President Jason York, who has not yet filed to defend his seat.
No other candidates have signed up to fill the open District 3 seat.
As for District 4, current Board Secretary Russell Garner is seeking a bid for reelection and at this time only has one opponent — small businessman Garrison G. Maurer.
Maurer’s filing states he’s running in hopes of improving teacher pay and to advocate for responsible spending.
In addition to the two open school board seats, district voters may also see a bond package on the ballot.
The board of trustees is expected to call a bond election at next week’s board workshop.
Candidate hopefuls have until Friday, Feb. 17 to file for the open seats on the New Braunfels City Council and Comal and New Braunfels ISD school boards.
Those eligible to vote in the upcoming election must register by Thursday, April 6, and current voters should verify their registration before the deadline.
Early voting commences Monday, April 24 and wraps Tuesday, May 2, leaving residents one final chance to cast their ballots on Saturday, May 6.
