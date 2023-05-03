SAN ANTONIO — In the Region IV-6A track and field meet, New Braunfels put up a solid showing.
Three Unicorns — Jacob Redding, Ella Vajdos and Joshua Minton — qualified for the state meet.
Vajdos, a senior pole vaulter, placed second in the event, vaulting a height of 12 feet and six inches. This will be the Texas A&M commit’s second appearance at the state competition, placing third as a junior.
Redding, a senior hurdler, will be making his first-ever appearance at state, placing second in the 300-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 38.56.
Minton is also making his first-ever state appearance, placing second in the high jump by winning a jump-off of a height of six feet and seven inches.
Redding, Vajdos and Minton will compete in the state meet Saturday, May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The Unicorns also medaled in four other events.
In the boys 4x400-meter relay, the quartet of Vantz Mills, Lane Duke, Minton and Lance Beeghley placed third with a time of 3:20.39.
Ryan Rush was third in boys pole vault with a height of 14 feet and six inches. Jakob Gilbreth placed fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 50.64. Cole Tavarez placed sixth in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet and 11.25 inches.
