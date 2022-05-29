A small plane crashed Saturday evening at Canyon Lake’s Hancock Airport.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel said his department responded to a report of a plane that crashed at or near the airport around 6:30 p.m.
“It is unknown if the accident occurred during a landing or when taking off,” he said. “Two adults and one pediatric patient were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio with non-life threatening injuries. The three were the only reported occupants of the plane.”
No information was immediately available from airport authorities or the Comal County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.