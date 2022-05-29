A man, woman and child were hospitalized Saturday evening after their small plane crashed during an approach to Canyon Lake’s Hancock Airport.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel said his department responded to a report of a plane that crashed just short of the airport around 6:30 p.m.
“It is unknown if the accident occurred during a landing or when taking off,” he said. “Two adults and one pediatric patient were transported to University Hospital in San Antonio with non-life threatening injuries. The three were the only reported occupants of the plane.”
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said deputies received the call at 6:23 p.m. and left the scene at 9:04 p.m. after the plane’s occupants were treated and transported to the hospital by ground EMS.
“The plane crashed into the property adjacent to the runway of Canyon Lake Airport,” she said Sunday morning.
Randall Smith, no relation to CCSO’s Smith and airport co-manager, referred questions to the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates national airborne activity. Donnell Evans, FAA area public affairs specialist, provided additional information Sunday afternoon.
“A single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into a tree at the end of the runway at Canyon Lake Airport” he said. “There were three people on board; the FAA will investigate.”
Evans said more information will be released after investigators verify the aircraft registration number. He said the FAA does not identify people involved in aircraft accidents.
