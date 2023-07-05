Three Comal ISD students received the Outstanding Performer award at this year’s UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest.
These students are Ryan Lopez from Canyon High School, Erin Stage from Canyon Lake High School and Matthew Stanford from Davenport High School.
The award represents an individual’s attainment of superior musicianship. Students must receive a Division I rating at a UIL regional solo and ensemble contest during the school year to qualify for the state contest. Each soloist must perform the music from memory.
Stage received the UIL Outstanding Performer award for her solo entry on the marimba.
Stanford, a percussionist, also earned the title of all-state musician earlier this year after judges selected him for the all-state jazz ensemble. Lopez, also a percussionist, earned first chair in the 5A all-state band earlier this year.
The band directors and instructors who assisted these students include Eduardo Gonzales at CLHS, Jeffrey Keyes at DHS, and Brad Arnold and Steve Vaden at CHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.