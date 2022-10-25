A little morning rain didn’t stop voters from turning up to the polls on the first day of early voting Monday.
Comal County was included in the top voter turnout percentages in the state, and is one of the county’s highest recent first day of early voting turnouts.
Residents showed up to one of the six county voting locations with lines forming until the end of the day, and are suspected to continue through early voting, Comal County Elections Coordinator Cynthia Jaqua said.
“We’re really happy people are showing up to vote early and we hope they keep coming out,” Jaqua said.
Of the roughly 130,000 registered voters, 4,500 voted in-person and over 1,800 mail-in ballots have been received for a total of about 6,400 ballots.
Guadalupe County had a similar showing with about 3,100 residents casting their votes in-person out of its 19,800 registered voters.
So far the elections office has received almost 1,700 mail-in ballots for a total of over 4,700 ballots collected so far.
Comal County residents can cast their ballots in-person at the Comal County Elections Office on 396 N. Seguin Ave.
The location is open on Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 28 the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 to the end of early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
During the same hours, voters can visit Mammen Family Public Library and Comal County Offices, Bulverde Annex in Bulverde, Comal County Offices, Goodwin Annex in New Braunfels and St Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church in Canyon Lake.
Early voting also takes place at Garden Ridge City Hall on Oct. 25 through Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Nov. 1, 3, 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Guadalupe County residents can vote at the Seguin Elections Office and Seguin ISD Administration Building, Cibolo Fire Station #2, the Schertz Elections Office Annex, in New Braunfels at the Central Texas Technology Center and Redemptive Grace Ministries, and finally, New Berlin City Hall.
Remaining voting hours in Guadalupe County are Tuesday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters should be prepared to present a valid form of photo identification such as a Texas drivers license or ID, a passport or military ID to vote.
There is still time to register for a mail-in ballot for those who are eligible including those 65 and older, the sick or disabled and those out of the country during the voting period.
Applications for mail-in ballots are due Friday, Nov. 28 and the last day to turn in ballots by mail is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Early voting continues in Comal and Guadalupe Counties through Friday, Nov. 4, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
