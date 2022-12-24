Many people have their own Christmas traditions whether it be baking cookies or looking at Christmas lights. It could even be as simple as watching the same holiday movie every year.
However, if you’re looking for a new Christmas movie to watch you don’t have to look much further than Rotten Tomatoes’ “Top 100 Best Christmas Movies of All Time.”
Ranked by the Tomatometer score that the website uses, some top movies include “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and… “Die Hard?”
On the list, “Die Hard” is ranked as the eighth best Christmas movie while another pick, “Elf,” is ranked 25th. Additionally, Rotten Tomatoes lists “Elf” as a family/holiday movie and “Die Hard” as an action/mystery/thriller.
The line between what should and should not be a Christmas movie relies on the holiday impacting the themes of the movie. Because of this, “Elf” has earned its readily-given holiday status, while “Die Hard” should not be considered a Christmas movie.
“Die Hard” follows New York City cop John McClane as he travels to Los Angeles to make amends with his wife on Christmas Eve. When he meets up with her at her company’s holiday party, the event gets cut short as a group of terrorists seize the high-rise the party is located in. McClane is the only one who manages to not initially get caught by the terrorists and makes it his duty to save the hostages.
In “Elf,” Buddy is a human who is raised by Santa and his elves at the North Pole. When he realizes that he is a human and not an elf, he travels to New York to connect with his biological father. When his father finally accepts the fact that Buddy is his biological son, he begrudgingly invites Buddy to live with his family. During the movie, Buddy tries to spread the holiday spirit at his retail job, new home, and the rest of New York City.
There are two main redemptions that occur in “Die Hard.” The first being between McClane and his wife and the second pertaining to Sgt. Al Powell.
When McClane tries to look up his wife on the high-rise’s directory, he realizes that she now goes by her maiden name, Gennero. This helps to instill how estranged the couple is, as we learn that they are still married and have a daughter.
As the terrorists wreak havoc in the high-rise, Gennero slowly builds hope and confidence in her husband. When McClane successfully saves the day, the couple reunites and reconciles.
When looking at the events that take place, it doesn’t seem that the holidays are what revive their relationship, but the circumstances that they faced in the movie. The terrorist attack could have occurred during another holiday and had the same effect.
The same applies to Sgt. Powell’s redemption arc. Powell works a desk job on the police force due to an incident where he mistakenly shot a child. Because of this incident, he didn’t believe he should fire a gun again. At the end of the movie, however, Powell finds it in him to shoot a terrorist and save McClane and his wife.
Once again, nothing related to Christmas spurred his change. If anything, it was his allegiance to McClane that had been built over the movie’s runtime that encouraged him to protect the couple.
Unlike “Die Hard,” it isn’t the protagonist that receives the major redemption arc, but it’s Buddy’s father, Walter Hobbs. Throughout the movie, Hobbs is shown placing his job over his family, having a lack of Christmas spirit and being selfish in nature.
However, it is through the Christmas spirit that Hobbs turns over a new leaf. While he initially told Buddy to get out of his life and told his wife he would stay late at work on Christmas Eve, he would eventually change his mind and leave an important meeting in an effort to look for his now-missing son, Buddy.
In actuality, Buddy had run away and found Santa stranded at Central Park; Santa’s sleigh needs to be recharged with Christmas spirit in order for it to fly once again.
When Hobbs finds Buddy, he apologizes to Buddy for how he’s treated him and accepts him as his own while crediting his change to Buddy showing him the true meaning of Christmas.
Hobbs’ redemption is solidified when he joins the Christmas caroling to help recharge Santa’s sleigh engine; at this point, he is no longer a scrooge but a believer in Santa and part of the reason Santa is saved.
In essence, “Die Hard” is an entertaining action movie that just so happened to be set during Christmas.
After all, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” and “Die Hard” places Christmas in the background when compared to the likes of “Elf.”
