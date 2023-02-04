Recently Winter Prosapio asked about football, “Why are there different color uniforms for home and away games?”
The answer is television.
Back when we only had black and white TVs, if both teams wore dark jerseys (such as red or green) they would both look black and be indistinguishable. Therefore, every team had to have both a dark top and a light one so viewers could tell the difference.
The home team decides, and the visitors must accommodate by wearing the opposite.
Now, of course, in color, it is easy to see the difference between, say, brown (Cleveland) and orange (Cincinnati). But the tradition continues.
There has also been gamesmanship. Once when the Cowboys played the Redskins in Washington, the Redskins chose their white shirts (usually they wore red). That meant the Cowboys had to put on their blues. The rational was, supposedly, that the Cowboys play better when in silver and this would give the home boys an edge.
It didn’t work.
