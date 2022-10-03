Three is apparently the magic number for Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels as they helped bring two sets of triplets into the world.
Delivered only 24 hours apart, the pair of triplets were born via cesarean section early last week — both mothers and all six infants are doing well.
This is the hospital’s first time delivering triplets, and in preparation for the unprecedented deliveries, the hospital hired additional employees, assigning each infant to a team of three to four people.
“The team here basically said, ‘Don’t be alarmed, there’s gonna be a couple more people in there than when y’all had your last C-section with the twins,’” Danny Oldani said. “We went in there and there were like 25 people. There were a ton of people in there, but it was great because they were super prepared.”
Along with three new additions, Danny and Mandi Oldani are parents to fraternal twin boys, who were delivered two and a half years ago when Mandi was at 34 weeks as a result of health concerns.
The twins were kept in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 11 days and then taken home.
Given Mandi’s experience with delivering multiples, the couple knew exactly what to expect.
“Doing it the second time, everything seemed a lot slower,” Danny said. “I was able to take it in a lot more. I felt like I was more present through all of it. So doing it once helped me to at least be able to enjoy the experience of obviously seeing your kiddos born.”
Mandi gave birth to sons Bayler and Boston along with a daughter they named Kole on Tuesday, Sept. 27 during a scheduled C-section.
Luckily, the Oldanis weren’t alone.
With another couple with triplets in the vicinity, the second-time parents were able to share their previous experiences with multiples and pass on some of their wisdom.
“(It) has been so much fun just having somebody alongside, and I think it’s been fun for us to be able to share our experience even prior to triplets like with the twins,” Mandi said. “I’m sure it’s going to be very different than even having twins, so having somebody to walk through each season with is going to be super special.”
First-time parents Amber and Esteban Rodriguez agreed.
“We’re looking forward to being lifelong friends with those guys,” Amber said. “Just to have another mom of multiples (as a) friend is cool.”
Amber and her husband’s four-year journey to parenthood was a whirlwind.
After enduring the loss of one child, the couple’s struggle to conceive led them to in vitro fertilization, which resulted in three viable embryos — the new parents chose to fertilize two.
It came as a surprise when they learned one of the embryos had split and they were expecting triplets.
“It was our miracle story, but we are so thankful,” Amber said. “I would say to anyone going through infertility — it is such a lonely journey, but you’re not alone in it, there’s so much support and help.”
While all three babies were delivered successfully, Amber hemorrhaged, resulting in a loss of blood. Medical staff were prepared for complications given the high-risk birth and nursed her back to health.
“It kind of was a little bit of a worst case scenario, but thankfully, (the medical team) were all amazing,” Amber said.
In the end Amber gave birth to identical twin girls, Lucia and Camila, and a boy named Rafael, via C-section on Monday, Sept. 26.
“Holding (Camila) [who was in her arms at the time] for the first time felt like (it was) worth every tear — I cried every moment of just wanting to be a mom,” Amber said. “(Holding your child for the first time) — there’s no other feeling like it in the world. It is so beautiful.”
In the meantime, hospital staff will continue to keep a watchful eye on both mothers and newborns, who will stay in NICU for a few weeks while they finish developing — giving the moms plenty of rest.
“I’m really thankful that I can recover and not have to be taking care of even one or multiple babies,” Amber said. “I get a few weeks to kind of take a deep breath and feel normal to myself, and then we’ll take the babies home and the chaos will ensue — and it will be beautiful, wonderful chaos.”
