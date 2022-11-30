As the Texas high school football playoffs heat up, reaching their final games, one of the many familiar teams in the bracket is the Smithson Valley Rangers and their head coach, Larry Hill.
Hill is in his 30th season at the school, set to coach in his 10th state quarterfinal game.
Although he continues to add to his legacy, Hill has built a resume he would have only hoped for when he was young.
Coaching has been a family business for the longtime Rangers’ stalwart, making it only inevitable for him to join the profession.
“My dad coached,” Hill said. “My brother coached. His son coaches for us. My two sons coach. Married a coach’s daughter. So I guess I’m not sure I really ever had a choice. I never thought I would do anything else… There was never any doubt what I was gonna do. I think everybody has to be who they are, and I think this is what I’m supposed to be doing… My brother and I never wanted to do anything but be [my father], and we were not able to be him, but that’s certainly where it all started. Neither [my brother] nor I ever thought we would ever do anything else other than what he was doing.”
Before Hill got to the school, Smithson Valley football was 45-120-5 all-time, with zero playoff appearances. He initially took the job hoping to leverage it for more notable positions down the road.
“I came here 30 years ago to do well enough to help turn a program around so I could use that as a springboard to get a big-time job,” Hill said. “It kind of turned into one while we were here… I think I believe in a God that directs you. I think that’s exactly what it was. Even though I couldn’t see that was the plan at the time, it became the plan… I really didn’t know if I wanted [the job] or not. They’ve had so little success [at the time]. ‘Is this really what I need to be doing?’ But my dad advised me. He’s an old coach, and he said, ‘Take the job. They haven’t been very good. So they’re probably not gonna give you a lot of advice. They’re gonna tell you if you got a plan, we’re listening.’ It was a pretty blank easel, and that ended up being okay.”
In those 30 seasons under Hill, the Rangers have a 287-84 record, having made the playoffs 27 times (50-26) and won 14 district championships while advancing to the state semifinals six times and making three state championship appearances.
Despite the success, he still is looking to refine his coaching style and systems.
“I tell people all the time, ‘Look at my fingers here and help me count my state championship rings,’” Hill joked. “We haven’t perfected anything. We’re always constantly trying to improve that.”
One thing that has not changed for Hill is having his Rangers be a “checklist program” that follows a list of objectives, drills and assignments that his players and staff have to complete on a day-to-day, week-to-week or even month-to-month basis.
Hill developed the process by talking to longtime high school coaches such as D.W. Rutledge and Bob McCoy, college coaches like Mack Brown and Greg Davis, and learning about legends like Paul “Bear” Bryant and Darrell K. Royal.
“Guys like that have spent some time with me,” Hill said. “[They’ve] given up days for me to visit and inquire, not necessarily about their defense or their offense, but their process; how they ran their program… This is how an offensive week needs to flow. This is how we need to work this kicking game thing year-round. It began to grow, so I kind of felt like I needed to put that into a Monday list or a Tuesday list or a February list or an April list. It’s ever-evolving. Your circumstances change, but eventually, you develop something that you think, ‘If we do all of this throughout the year and throughout the game week, then we have reduced the margin of error.’ It doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win, but… it gives your kids the best chance, and they gain confidence in it. That’s kind of who we are.”
With another edition of the checklist at play this season, the Rangers will play in their first state quarterfinal since 2015. Although the current players have yet to experience this level of success, Hill says his team focuses on staying present and prepared for each challenge.
“There’s two or three different kinds of playoff teams,” Hill said. “There’s those who get there and spend all the time congratulating themselves and patting themselves on the back. They won’t last long. There’s those who get there, but it’s a beatdown, man. You get ready to play your 14th game… Even though it ought to be the most exciting time in your life, you’re a little bit tired, and you just can’t keep on keepin’ on. Then there’s the group that is going to come in and brace themselves for the long haul and clock in and clock out every day. It doesn’t mean they’re going to be [champions], but they got the best chance to win. We’re working hard and raising our kids’ awareness level. We’ve got to be in that third group.”
Although he has helped build the program to achieve its past and current successes, Hill is proud that those bars do not serve as burdens for his players. Instead, tradition is used to connect each team versus divide them.
“Our kids are fully aware of our tradition,” Hill said. “Our ex-players are very active in our program. [They] text them, email them, send them messages… I think it’s more of a confidence builder. This has happened here before. It can happen again. ‘My brother did this. My cousin did this. The kid who lived down the street did that.’ In a couple of cases, ‘My father did that.’ Our players are proud of where they play. They gain confidence from it, but it’s not an albatross… I’m glad our ex-players are still connected with [the program] even though they’ve moved on. They’re doing other things with their lives, but they still value Ranger football and what it meant to them when they played here. They feel it’s still important to them to be connected to our current players so that those guys get what they got. When that happens, then you feel like maybe we’re doing something right.”
