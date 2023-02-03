Everyone knows the story — the Grinch can’t stand the Whovian celebration of Christmas and plots to put an end to it once and for all — that is until he has a sudden change of heart (literally).
But what if the Grinch had a change of plans and decided to kidnap the beloved Christmas character Frosty the Snowman instead?
That’s exactly what happened when Lisa Balthrop’s fifth grade class at Calvary Baptist Academy was given the chance to rewrite Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” for a different audience.
“Everyone has a story in their hearts, but not everyone is brave enough to write it,” said Evelina Solis at Calvary Baptist Academy.
The budding fifth grade authors took center stage to present the finished work, “How the Grinch Got Saved,” to a captive audience of faculty, family and students Friday.
“How the Grinch Got Saved” is set during the holiday season as the fifth grade class prepares to decorate for the occasion when Frosty the Snowman appears.
In the presence of the snowman with a button nose and eyes made of coal the kids feel safe — until the Grinch interrupts all the fun.
The fifth graders engage in a chase to retrieve the jolly snowman, who remains jolly in the midst of being kidnapped, to great success.
Alas the Grinch’s plans are foiled by the young heroes, who take it upon themselves to teach the green Christmas caperer about the true meaning of Christmas and save him through the love of Jesus.
“They just wanted to do a story that would be adventurous and funny, and then also tell how someone that is lost, can get saved (by Jesus),” Balthrop said.
At the reading Sadie Mendez was selected by her classmates to articulate the tale while the students in Balthrop’s class watched on.
“I tried my best to really be enthusiastic as I read,” Mendez said. “I felt a lot more confident and I could tell that my other classmates weren’t as confident, and also (my classmates) like it when I read.”
Mendez animatedly voiced her classmates’ writing, along with the villainous Grinch, to amused listeners.
The fifth grader also showed off the impressive illustrations done by the class that accompanied the pages of the storybook.
After the reading each of the illustrious young storytellers were presented with a certificate for dedicating time to a book many writers could only dream of publishing.
“They just worked as a team, and they would collaborate with (each other),” Balthrop said. “I’m blown away by how they pulled it off. They did a great job.”
Hope Castellon was one of eight authors who lent her talent to the project, and was shocked to learn it would be a legitimate published book.
“I thought it was just like one of those flimsy ones you just keep stapled together,” Castellon said. “(When the teacher) showed us what it would look like … I just got really happy because I’ve always wanted to be an author.”
The three-week project proved daunting for the class, but their teamwork and creativity paid off when they saw the finished product.
After accomplishing what takes most authors years to do, many students expressed interest in writing and illustrating books in the future.
A hardback and paperback copy of the book is available for purchase through Calvary Baptist Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.