Rows and rows of bright, bejeweled gowns fill the Westside Community Center as a Cyndi Lauper song plays in the background.
Smiling students decked out in sparkly fabrics look to their family and friends for approval of the outfit they picked out for this year’s prom.
The promwear is free, thanks to the annual event hosted by local nonprofit The Givin’ Tree.
Organizer Serena Morris started the event in 2018 to help students who couldn’t afford a prom outfit.
“Our goal is that these kids get the same experience as every other high school student,” Morris said.
Morris collects prom dresses, menswear, shoes and accessories all year long to prepare for the weekend.
Sts. Peter and Paul and Lucky Bucks donate clothing. The majority comes from community donations.
This year, the event served students and foster children from New Braunfels and Canyon high schools, as well as Dripping Springs, Cibolo, Wimberley, San Marcos and several San Antonio campuses.
“It’s not just for prom — it’s for any school event,” Morris said. “Military ball, homecoming, graduation, anything the kids will need formal attire for.”
In addition to clothes, The Givin’ Tree accepts donations of hangers, racks and dry-cleaning services.
Morris has even bigger dreams for the project.
People often donate quinceañera and wedding dresses to the cause.
Morris wants to someday open up a resale shop that would support more free formalwear for students.
She also envisions the nonprofit providing prom tickets, meals and hair and makeup services.
The organizer and longtime education worker recalled one student at a past event who was struggling to decide between three free dresses.
Morris told the girl to take all three; they had plenty of inventory.
“Her eyes got really wide, and she said, ‘I’ve never had a dress that didn’t come from Walmart,’” Morris said. “As long as there’s a need, I’m going to keep doing this.”
