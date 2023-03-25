The first U.S. gas-powered automobile was built in 1893, some 130 years ago, by the Illinois-born Charles and Frank Duryea in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Duryea automobile had a one-cylinder, four-horsepower engine. In March of 1896 they offered for sale the first commercial automobile, and the Duryea motor wagon had the unfortunate distinction of being in the world’s first automobile accident in New York City two months later when the driver, Henry Wells, struck a bicyclist, Ebeling Thomas, and broke his leg. The brothers had a falling out and went their separate ways. Charles continued to build Duryea vehicles until 1917.
Of course, the invention of a gas-powered automobile became a reality when Nikolaus August Otto in Germany built the world’s first practical four-stroke internal combustion engine in 1876.
Karl Benz in Germany is recognized as the world’s first individual to build a gasoline-powered automobile in 1885, receiving a patent #37435 on Jan. 29, 1886. His automobile had three wheels, one in front, two in back. The gas-engine was mounted behind the driver’s seat.
Henry Ford built his “Quadricycle,” a four-wheeled automobile in 1896 in Detroit, Michigan.
In 1885 Gottlieb Daimler built the world’s first true motorcycle, the Daimler Reitwagen. In 1886 Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach invented the first boat powered by gasoline. In 1896 Daimler built the world’s first motorized gas-powered truck, the Motor-Lastwagen.
