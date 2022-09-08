The site of Landa Park is consistent with the earliest human habitation in all of North America. The Comal Springs are the heart of this site.
Gunnar Brune, a well-known geologist and author of Springs of Texas, Volume I, determined that Comal Springs is the largest natural springs formation in the State of Texas. To appreciate nature at its finest is to understand the importance and function of two remarkable natural resources: the Edwards Aquifer and the Comal Springs.
The Comal Springs provide a warning signal for the safe-keeping of the life-giving Edwards Aquifer. When the volume of water from the springs declines, the Edwards Aquifer is being over pumped. Fresh water capacity losses within the Edwards Aquifer from over pumping can never be regained.
We do not know how much we have already lost. Our objective must be learning and working together to prevent future loss of fresh water capacity in the aquifer.
How can we accomplish this? We must:
— be committed to protect the life-sustaining Edwards Aquifer and the Comal Springs.
— be certain that individuals elected into government offices are committed to protection of the Edwards Aquifer and to saving the Comal Springs.
— request that our legislature or any governing body over the Edwards Aquifer or Comal Springs consult geologists and hydrologists who know the area and can provide them with the necessary information to preserve the Edwards Aquifer and the Comal Springs.
— require that no person serve on a decision-making board that affects the Edwards Aquifer or the Comal Springs who might gain financially from Aquifer water.
— protect the recharge zone.
— require every community to provide ample water storage.
— require industries that use much water to reuse water wherever possible.
— require all parks and golf courses to utilize reused water.
— encourage everyone to practice water conservation.
— begin teaching in kindergarten, or before, water conservation and the importance of nature’s gift such as the aquifer and springs.
If we wish these exceptional resources to remain for our children and the generations to follow, we must work together for what is best for everyone, not just a few. The challenges are formidable, but not insurmountable.
We must respect nature’s grand plan and gift to the area by shielding the Edwards Aquifer from overuse and protecting the recharge zone. When we do this, the Comal Springs will flow, signaling that the Edwards Aquifer is secure.
NOTE: Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park would like to invite the community to Landa Haus at Landa Park at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to hear a presentation entitled "Challenges & Opportunities for Growth in Comal County" by Annalisa Peace, who is the Executive Director of the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance.
