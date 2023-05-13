The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung’s April 8-9 edition featured a letter to the editor submitted by Katharine Sommerfield in which she cited very valid concerns if the U.S. fails to pay the nation’s bills affecting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food programs benefiting hungry children, delay payments to the National Guard (in fact, all branches of our military personnel) and increase rates on credit cards, student loans and mortgages.
She puts the blame on the Republican control of the House of Representatives. Since 1960, Congress has raised the debt ceiling 78 times — 49 times under Republican presidents, 29 times under Democratic presidents.
Our current national debt is $31.46 trillion.
So, how did the U.S. get into this mess? I came across this information many years ago. We have to go back to the 1907 Bankers’ Panic that was the world’s first worldwide financial crisis that inspired the monetary reform movement and led to the creation of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Federal Reserve System, which is an agency of the U.S. government, is made up of private member banks which President Woodrow Wilson signed into law in 1913, a decision he later regretted in declaring, “I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country.” You can read the rest of his statement online.
Thomas Jefferson argued against the constitutionality of a national bank in February 1791. He believed that “banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than a standing army.” He was afraid a national bank would create a financial monopoly that might undermine state banks which he believed should charter their own banks. National bank policies favored financiers and merchants who tended to be creditors over plantation owners and family farmers who tended to be debtors. Alexander Hamilton, the country’s first secretary of the treasury, favored a national bank which came into existence as the first bank of the United States in December of 1791.
Today, we have the World Bank and International Monetary Fund which can bring countries to their knees. In 1998 the South Korean government held a gold-collecting campaign from its citizens to repay its debt to the International Monetary fund. More recently, the president of Argentina met with President Biden in March 2023 regarding efforts to back Argentina’s renegotiating on terms of its $44 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund.
