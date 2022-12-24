It was a harsh, bitterly cold winter in Northern Ohio during the Great Depression. We were poor. Christmas came but there was no special joy and little hope. My long, dark brown stocking was hung against the wall hoping Santa might fill it with toys. There was no fireplace, Christmas tree or Christmas music in the house. We were poor.
I was 4 years old and awakened on Christmas morning excited about what Santa would bring. My stocking contained a few pieces of hard candy and an orange. Santa had come, but he didn’t have much in his sack for us. We were poor.
I contented myself with my treat and mid-morning arrived. There was a knock at the door. I stood in the doorway with my father, who answered the knock. A man stood there, all bundled up against the cold. He had something in his hands. He looked down at me and said: “Merry Christmas. This is for you.”
I stood there astonished as I gazed at the gift. It was a blue toy bus. It was large. It as about 18 inches long and 9 inches high. It was metal and had been repainted bright blue. I squeezed it with delight and thanked him. My father thanked him too.
I set it on the floor and rolled it across the room. It was large enough that I could sit on it. I played with it endlessly. I may even have taken it to bed at night to sleep with. I’m mature now and I still find that it was the most memorable gift I’ve ever received. I don’t know of one that ever brought me more pleasure. It came at a time when we had nothing.
No Christmas passes that I don’t think of my blue bus. A secondhand, painted-over toy that was previous to me. I think of my neighbor who was doing his version of Blue Santa by gifting those in need. And I think of how many little boys and girls today, who, on Christmas morning, will have little or nothing unless some kind, generous soul will help. Pray that somehow God will direct you to be the person who becomes that knock on the door with your version of that wonderful blue bus.
Merry Christmas.
