Here’s an idea. Maybe instead of mansplaining women’s rights (since I guess women’s groups are just not doing a good enough job) and giving us his opinion on what he feels makes a “real” woman Ron Frisk could write to the heterosexual males he appears to identify with and preach to them about not mass murdering people. Men killing us is more of a threat to my rights than trans women playing sports.

