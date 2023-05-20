Here’s an idea. Maybe instead of mansplaining women’s rights (since I guess women’s groups are just not doing a good enough job) and giving us his opinion on what he feels makes a “real” woman Ron Frisk could write to the heterosexual males he appears to identify with and preach to them about not mass murdering people. Men killing us is more of a threat to my rights than trans women playing sports.
Today's e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.