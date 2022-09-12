Since 2014, The Big Give has allowed 1,000 nonprofit organizations to connect with donors in a different way.
The Big Give is preparing to host its annual 24-hour online event that will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and run to Friday Sept. 23. The event gives those wishing to lend a hand the opportunity to donate to a multitude of worthy causes — all with the click of a button and from the comfort of home.
Mercedes Ahaj, chief operating officer for The Big Give, said this is her favorite time of the year.
“It’s where we get really amped up and excited for making it happen,” Ahaj said. “It’s just a day of celebrating local nonprofits and the impact they have on the community.”
Ahaj, who has been with The Big Give for six years, said all nonprofit organizations are properly vetted before being a part of this unique event and are all located within 15 counties in South Texas.
On the day of the event, donors will be able to give money to participating organizations on The Big Give’s website, www.biggivesa.org.
“Individual donors can go to the Big Give (website) and choose any nonprofit that they want and the money goes directly to them,” Ahaj said. “We’re just providing the platform, so you just search on the site to see if they are signed up and go to their page and hit donate. It’s as easy as that.”
Donors who are not able to take part on the day of the event will be able to give donations as early as Thursday, Sept. 15.
In the nine years of holding the event, The Big Give has collected over $35 million. For more information about The Big Give, visit their website or send an email to info@tncouncil.org.
