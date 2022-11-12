An introduction…
We are at the end of the 61st year of Wurstfest. This festival celebrating Wurst (Sausage) has contributed numerous amenities to our community, many provided by members known as the Wurstfest Opas.
One of the Opas, Alton Rahe, was asked by the Wurstfest Association to write a book about Wurstfest. This he did. It was a great success as were former books he has written about interesting history of our area. Alton again responded in the affirmative when asked to write about Wurstfest to be included in “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People.”
The following is a portion of Alton’s writing contribution to the Landa Park book.
Organizing the Wurst Association
The idea for a festival to honor the sausage makers in the area was originated by Dr. E. A. (Ed) Grist, a practicing veterinarian since 1937 and a meat inspector in New Braunfels since 1955. Realizing that he could not prepare for the celebration by himself, in August 1961, he asked the City Commission, headed by Mayor Joseph Faust, for help. Other members who were instrumental in the initial stages were: Kermit Krause, Charlie Schwamkrug, Harley Schultz, Alphonse Oberkampt, Joe Chapman, Tom Purdum, C. Herb Skoog, Stanley Reinshagen and Rudy Seidel. These volunteers along with the Amtliche Stadt Wurst Kapelle (Official City Sausage Band) spent many hours promoting the idea in the local and neighboring cities.
During the initial six years (1961-1967) the celebrations grew from an attendance of 2,000 to 35,000. It was this increase in attendance that prompted the association to look for more space. By this time, the association had grown to 50 members with little capital. It was the Wurstfest Opas who spent many hours cleaning up the building with fire hoses and brooms. Opa is the German word for grandfather. It appears that the name Opa was chosen by the association in 1965 to coincide with the naming of the Opa icon in 1964.
The Wurstfest celebrations were primarily put on by a minimal year-round staff and an organization of volunteers. By 1967, there were 100 Opa members, as it is today. In 1971, they added another layer of membership, namely 50 Kleine Opas (Lower Ranked Opas), later two more categories of members were organized as Senior Opas, Opas with longer service, and Opa Emeritus, Opas with outstanding service. Currently, there are about 270 volunteers in the organization.
Brief Chronology of Events
In 1968, The celebration again expanded by using the complete cottonseed storage building, Wursthalle, on a four-acre site. That same year Myron Floren came to Wurstfest for the first time to give his warm-hearted performances both on stage and in the community. In 2002, Myron made his last (34th) appearance at Wurstfest.
The crowds kept on coming and the association was struggling to keep up with the demand. Many, many changes were implemented, such as charging admission to the hall, admission to the grounds, more security, and other necessary changes. In the mid-1970, the association realized the celebration had gained the reputation of being a place where you can do almost anything and not suffer the consequences—changes needed to be made.
On May 19, 1978, the Wurstfest Association purchased the Dittlinger Feed Mill property as mentioned earlier. This tripled the size of the Wurstfest grounds to about twelve acres during the festivities after adding the LCRA property subleased from New Braunfels Utilities.
With the help of the added space in 1978, stricter security, grounds admission charge, change of minimum drinking age to 21 and many improvements to the facilities, there was little doubt that the festival would continue as a family-oriented event.
The festival attendance leveled off at about 150,000 during the 1990’s with the food and beer merriment continuing while being entertained in the Wursthalle, as well as in the Grosse Zelt (Big Tent) and Kleine Zelt (Little Tent).
One big setback came on October 17, 1998, only thirteen days before the opening day of Wurstfest, when twenty inches of rain caused the Comal and Guadalupe rivers to rise, leaving much of the Wurstfest property under water and the 1996 enhancements to the Gate 1 area completely destroyed. There was some consideration of not having the festival. However, by this time large festival commitments for entertainment, advertising, supplies, and other plans had been made and it was decided that the “show must go on.” Under the leadership of Maurice Fisher, the grounds were cleared in time for the festival to start on time.
The association continued to grow during the new century, including Spass Haus construction with Nowotny’s beer bottle collecton, the appearance of Wurstfest on the Good Morning America Show, a mural on the North End of Wursthalle, and the construction of the Stelzenhaus special events building.
The first part of the Wurstfest objectives, namely that it is a “non-profit corporation designed to attract visitors to attend and enjoy themselves at the community’s heritage festivals” was accomplished. The second portion of the objectives, namely, “that the corporation acts as a vehicle for their expenditures to go toward worthwhile projects of local civic organizations,” was also successful.
Wurstfest: Fundraiser for Community Projects
It was not until 1972 that the self-supporting non-profit Wurstfest Association made enough progress to make capital improvements and to give to worthwhile projects from the admission fees, carnival rides, bar sales, and parking revenues they received during the years. Much of the revenues went into capital improvements of the city-owned property the association was leasing, as well as the property the association owned. From 1972 until 2010, about $4.8 million went into capital improvements to enhance the property. Additionally, these capital improvements helped beautify Landa Park for year-round enjoyment at no cost to the City of New Braunfels.
The all-volunteer Wurst Association also gave a little over $2 million to more than a hundred community organizations during the past 39 years.
The concessionaires (civic organizations and some private individuals) also made money during the ten-day celebrations. Since 1966, they reported earnings of about $28 million to the association.
Finally, it has been estimated that the Wurstfest attendees spent about $13 million to $15 million on lodging, dining, shopping, and other services in the community every year.
It was very likely that everyone in the community benefits either directly or indirectly by the annual ten-day Wurstfest festivities. The festivities make full use of the facilities in Landa Park.
This column is based on the book “New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People, by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more info visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. Books are sold at the Parks Office (830-221-4355).
