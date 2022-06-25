The Miss Texas Pageant returned to Landa Park in 1951 and was enthusiastically presented by the New Braunfels Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees). Milton Kaderli was Jaycee president, Jack Krueger was general chairman of the 1951 Miss Texas Pageant, and Robert Biggers, as in the previous year, saw to all construction regarding the pageant such as the dramatic platform-stage that was built over a portion of the spring-fed pool. A grand piano was on the stage, and pianist Grace Triesch from New Braunfels accompanied any contestant that needed music for her talent presentation.
Boerne resident, Tom Roberts, was the producer and director of the Miss Texas Pageant with Rachelle Mendlovitz, as his assistant. The historical and industrial significance of the theme for the Miss Texas Pageant. The event became the Miss Texas Pageant and New Braunfels Crinoline Days. Ten organizations each sponsored a candidate for Miss Crinoline who, when selected, served as the official hostess to all those contestants in the competition for Miss Texas.
Elected Miss Crinoline 1951 was Gerry Schwab, a secretary at Comal Hosiery Mills. The remaining Miss Crinoline candidates were also hostesses for the Miss Texas Pageant. The other participants were Nancy Staats, Joy Zachary, Frances Triesch, Melba Bose, Shirley Rice, Nancy Cater, Francis Talley. Margie Warwick, and Molly Dillard.
Miss Crinoline, upon selection, had a presentation dress made for her from 35 yards of fabric provided by the Comal Textile Mills of New Braunfels. Little Miss Crinoline, 5-year-old Sharon Staats, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Preston Staats, had a dress of identical design. Miss Crinoline and Little Miss Crinoline had a variety of appearances in the lead-up to the Miss Texas Pageant. Both wore their dresses to the Jaycee State Convention held at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston in April 1951. Another April event was the Fiesta Flambeau Parade in San Antonio. Miss Crinoline rode a beautifully decorated float provided by the Jaycees promoting the Miss Texas Pageant in Landa Park and the Crinoline Days in New Braunfels, Texas. On June 9, Gerry Schwab was formally crowned Queen of Crinoline Days in the open-air pavilion in Landa Park by Mayor A.D. “Pete” Nuhn. The Coronation setting was a beautifully designed Bavarian Garden. The Bavarian Garden was a forerunner of the Biergarden and Beirstube (alehouse) planned for the Landa Park grounds for the Miss Texas Pageant weekend in August.
Preparations began for a dramatic event at the outset of the Miss Texas Pageant. Emilie and Fritz Topperwein wrote the historical script for a theatrical performance that described Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels’ departure from Germany; the new arrivals landing at Carlhaven and making their way to the banks of the Comal; and finally, first crops planted and the hamlet becoming the City of New Braunfels. The show, with a cast of 250 people, preceded the opening of the Miss Texas Pageant and was narrated by the Topperweins and County Attorney H.A. Treisch. It was a wonderful entertainment for the Miss Texas Pageant audience and contestants.
To further enhance the August 3 to 5 Miss Texas Pageant and New Braunfels Crinoline Days, The Jaycees capitalized on the natural beauty of Landa Park while creating a colorful German cultural flavor. Jaycees Wilton Warnecke, Preston Staats, and Herbert Dietel, with assistance from their fellow Jaycees, created a Beirgarden between the open-air pavilion and a nearby covered pavilion. In other locations in the park, they set up Kaffee Haus and a Bierstube. The menu included German sausage, hamburgers, sauerkraut, beer, soft drinks, and coffee. To further enhance the atmosphere there were strolling singers, folk dancing, choral singing, barbershop quartets, and German bands. There was also orchestra music for dancing. Artists had their artwork displayed in certain areas of the lakeshore and in some instances, they were painting at their easels. Others had special crafts displayed and demonstrations in progress. At 3:00 each afternoon during the special event, local industries had decorated boats on parade on Landa Lake, as they were in the Venetian Carnivals of years gone by when New Braunfels was known as the Venice of Texas.
Interspersed between the performances of the Miss Texas candidates was the Aquacade directed by Molly Dillard with comedy diving provided by the Landa Park lifeguards headed by Tommy Ortiz.
The Miss Texas Pageant and Aquacade began at 8:15 each evening with Master of Ceremonies Jim Wiggins. Out of a field of 24 candidates, at Texas’ most beautiful spot, the states most beautiful and talented girl was chosen “Miss Texas.” “Miss West Texas,” auburn-haired Jane Holcomb from Odessa, received the honor. Second place went to Beverly Gay Wren representing Fort Worth. There was a tie for third place between Helen Marshall from Amarillo and Vondal Alford from Tyler. Fifth place went to Miss Houston, Karolyn Golibart. Each winner received a trophy, as did Gerry Schwab, Miss Crinoline. Miss Texas also received a $500.00 scholarship along with numerous other gifts including a week’s free lodging at he Mission Valley Dude Ranch off Highway 46, later known as Newk’s Tennis Ranch.
The 1951 Miss Texas Pageant was the last one held in New Braunfels. There was, however, another Aquacade in the spring-fed pool using local synchronized swimmers that debuted during the Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1986. The director of the Sesquicentennial Aquacade was Bucky Warwick Smith.
