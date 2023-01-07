In the Thursday December 15th edition of the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, the article, Nolan to debut “Oppenheimer” IMAX trailer before “Avatar 2” movie run is based on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a theoretical physicist who assisted in developing the atomic bombs at the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico that were dropped on Japan in August 1945.
Between 1919 and the 1930s, scientists were piercing together the important parts of the atom’s structure. In 1919, at Manchester University in England, New Zealand physicist Ernest Rutherford discovered protons, positively charged particles located in the nucleus of atom that, along with negatively charged electrons orbiting around the center, that make up the atom.
In 1932, James Chadwick, one of Rutherford’s colleagues, discovered the neutron, a third subatomic particle. Harnessing atomic power was close to impossible until 1934 when Italian Enrico Fermi thought to use neutrons for bombardment. What he did, without recognizing it, was the discovery of the process of nuclear fission. Two German scientists, Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann, were the first to officially acknowledge this process in 1938 when they successfully split the uranium atom into two or more parts. Uranium found in the mineral pitchblende, the heaviest of the natural elements with 92 protons, was discovered by German scientist Martin Heinrich Klaproth in 1789 who named the new element after the recently discovered plant Uranus. In addition, he also discovered zirconium, cerium and tellurium. Quantum physicist, Werner Karl Heisenberg, headed a special German scientific unit to develop an atomic bomb by amassing stockpiles of uranium. Germany focused more of the war effort to develop the V-1 and V-2 (Vergeltungswaffe/retaliatory weapon) rockets and jets, especially the Messerschmitt Me-262, instead of advancing atomic energy.
