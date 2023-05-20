My heartfelt thanks go out to the New Braunfels Police and security force that beautifully managed the crowd at the Drag for a Cause show at the Faith United Church of Christ on May 6. The show was delightful with its vibrant performers who wore glitzy, showy froufrou outfits that dazzled the little kids as well as us older folks.
The colorful lights, costumes and music had everyone dancing and having a great time. The performers were fully and professionally clothed. Songs performed included “Rainbow Connection” and “Star Light, Star Bright” and other music heard every day in every household in America. There was no evidence of sexualizing or grooming children and I find it hard to reasonably understand why those accusations were being made by some of the protesters because it was simply not the case.
I highly respect one’s right to protest, however, I was very disappointed by some of the foul language being yelled by a few protesters and especially the sign held by one individual that read “Destroy All Pedophiles” flanked by two Nazi signs. I simply do not understand where this rhetoric comes from or the connection to this event.
Overall it was a dynamic and very successful gathering, and my congratulations to Rev. Dr. Carla Cheatham, Yesenia McNett, whose angelic voice led the pumped-up choir, and the strong Faith UCC congregation for holding a first-of -its-kind event in New Braunfels. I felt so energized and full of hope after attending such an uplifting celebration that focused on inclusivity, diversity, love, peace and appreciation of community. I hope there will be more.
