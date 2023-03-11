Kudos to Comal County for inviting the public to weigh in on the need for parks and open spaces at open house meetings last month. My husband and I attended the Canyon Lake meeting and were impressed by both the turnout and the quality of the presentation.
One only needs to observe the crowds using the walking area at the Canyon Lake dam to understand the need. And judging from the apartment buildings and other new construction popping up on FM 306, the need will only grow.
Let us learn a lesson from the sad saga of the Fairfield Lake State Park near Dallas (Herald-Zeitung editorial, Feb. 23: “Texans shouldn’t have to lose a state park”) and urge elected officials at all levels to plan now to provide parks and conserve open spaces.
We can think of few better ways to invest some of the state’s $32.7 billion budget surplus than to protect, preserve and provide access to the beauty of Hill Country land — for the sake of water, natural habitat, human health — and especially for the sake of our children.
“We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” — author unknown
