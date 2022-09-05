The Texas Veterans Commission presented Alamo and Hill Country area veteran organizations with grants that total over $3.3 million dollars at the Comal County Commissioner Courtroom Thursday.
TVC Chairwoman Laura Koerner, who is also a Navy veteran, presented checks to 13 organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, TBI Warriors Foundations, Lift Fund Inc. and Endeavors — just to name a few.
Koerner, who has been with TVC since 2018, said this is the best day of the year — when the program award partners for the services that are provided to veterans.
“As chair, this is one of the things I enjoy the most and we are really proud of,” Koerner said. It allows our partner organizations to continue their support for veterans.”
Since 2009, TVC has awarded grants for general assistance, housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grant, Veterans Treatment Courts and Veteran County Service Officers. Over $234 million in grant funding was awarded to serve over 400,000 Texas veterans and their families.
County Court at Law 2 Judge Charles Stephens, who accepted a check for $150,000, said he really appreciates the Texas Veterans Commission’s efforts to help those in need.
“Thanks to their assistance, we have had 61 veterans graduate from the Eugene Hooper Veterans Treatment Court who are better prepared to be productive and meet life’s challenges,” Stephens said. “We look forward to continuing to work with our veterans in need.”
TVC received primary funding from the Texas Lottery Commission and donation options from Texas driver’s licenses, licenses to carry, vehicle registration and outdoor recreation licenses.
“It’s a unique program that Texas does,” Koerner said. “If you go across the United States, you have a veteran organization and state agency that oversees veteran services. The state of Texas leads the way with this program. I’m very proud of it and we really thank the Texas legislature for creating this program so we can provide these additional services to veterans.”
TVC’s goals are to advocate and provide services and improve the quality of life to Texas veterans and their families.
For more information about the Texas Veterans Commission visit www.tvc.texas.gov, for veterans needing assistance visit www.tvc.texas.gov/grants/assistance/, and the Comal County Veterans Treatment Court, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/VTC.htm.com.
