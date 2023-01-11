SAN MARCOS — After splitting its first two conference games, Texas State women’s basketball followed suit last week, defeating Appalachian State on Jan. 5 before falling to Louisiana on Jan. 7.
The Bobcats now sit at 10-5 overall with a 2-2 record in Sun Belt play.
They started the week with a 66-59 win over App State. Although the contest was tight, with the Bobcats leading 51-48 early in the fourth, graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood scored nine points in the period, and graduate guard Kennedy Taylor dished out five assists for the win.
Hood led the scoring effort with 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) with a team-high 11 rebounds (two offensive). Taylor followed with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) while tying her career-best 13 assists.
“The matchup — from the very beginning — was going to be very difficult because of their ability to spread the floor out while being able to put the ball on the floor, too,” head coach Zenerae Antoine said.
Despite the win, the Bobcats returned on Saturday, falling to the Ragin’ Cajuns in a 71-51 rout.
The Bobcats played a hard-fought first half, only being down 24-23, but the floodgates opened in the third as Louisiana outscored them 26-12. The Cajuns continued in the fourth, outsourcing their opponent 21-16 for the win.
“Louisiana normally doesn’t score at this level, so for them to put up 26 points in a quarter and, honestly, 47 in the second half, that’s very disappointing,” Antoine said.
Texas State will rematch Louisiana Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Bobcats will continue their homestead for their next game against Georgia State at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
