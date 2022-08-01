A quarterly report from Texas Realtors indicates that there could be a potential shift as a result of high inventory across the state resulting in more days on the market, including in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area, which experienced a 0.8 month increase in the last year.
“The data could indicate signs of a transition period for the Texas real estate market,” said Jim Gaines, a research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. “If inventory continues to steadily increase and home sales price appreciation begins to slow, we could be moving towards a pre-pandemic environment.”
The report shows that active listings in the area are up by 54% accounting for roughly 7,244 homes this quarter with the majority of homes sold being in the $300,000 to $399,999 price range.
The press release issued by Texas Realtor pinpoints that this is the first time since the third quarter in 2019 that inventory has increased with homes coming onto the market and being sold on an average of 29 days — two days less than the second quarter in 2021.
“Housing inventory levels are finally on the rise in many areas of the state — something we haven’t seen for several years — but home prices continue to rise,” said Russell Berry, the chairman of Texas Realtors.
Home prices have increased by 20.2% compared to last quarter making the median cost of a home about $334,000 in the area, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the United States.
Of the over 108,000 homes sold in Texas, just over 11,000 were sold in the San Antonio and New Braunfels areas.
While home sales declined as a result of climbing interest rates and the high cost of homes in the second quarter, resulting in lower sales, there is still a big demand for buying a home in the state, Gaines said.
According to usbank.com, the average interest rate for mortgages in the state sits at 4.875% with 4.951% ARP for a 30-year fixed term as of Aug. 1.
“(Don’t) be afraid (of interest rates),” said Diana Clary, a real estate broker with Phyllis Browning Co. “If you wait, the prices really are not going to. Even if rates stabilize, prices will still continue to climb, but probably not as fast as they were so you never save money by waiting.”
Clary has been noticing a large shift in the San Antonio-New Braunfels market, especially when it comes to inventory.
At the height of the housing market in March Clary noted that there were a little over 100 active listings. Fast forward to the end of July and there are over 350 listings in the New Braunfels area.
Before demand for houses increased, Clary said that houses would stay on the market for 30 to 60 days before selling and over the last few months were being swept up in less than two days on the market.
While the demand hasn’t gone anywhere, the additional inventory is beginning to balance out the market and with more inventory comes more price reductions to compete with the growing market, Clary said.
On Friday, July 29, there were over 300 listings that recently came onto the market and about 300 price reductions, according to Clary.
“You have more people putting their homes on the market, which is excellent for people that are wanting to purchase properties because they have more supply,” Clary said. “We’re seeing more price reductions because people were pricing it like there was less quality. The more homes that come on the market, the more supply, which automatically drives down the price.”
Those in the market for a house, especially first time buyers, should be aware of the resources available to them. Meeting with a mortgage broker to determine what they can afford and having a solid realtor can make all the difference when house hunting, Clary said.
