COMAL COUNTY — After 41 years, a San Antonio family may finally be getting answers about who killed their daughter and left her body on the side of a highway.
Texas Rangers arrested Larry Allen West, 68, at his home in San Antonio on Thursday in connection with the 1981 slaying of 18-year-old Carol Joyce Deleon. Deleon graduated from Thomas Edison High School a week before she was shot and killed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Recently retired Texas Ranger and current Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joshua Ray was among the investigators who worked on the cold case over the decades. He joined the Rangers on Thursday and helped detain West on the murder charge.
West is accused of shooting and killing Deleon and leaving her body in the grassy shoulder between the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 and the frontage road just south of New Braunfels where it was discovered on June 4, 1981.
“Carol’s body was found on the side of I-35 and partially nude,” Ray said. “She had been shot. She was also unidentified.”
Texas Ranger Ray Martinez, now retired, headed up the initial investigation, Joshua Ray said.
“He tracked down a lot of leads but was never able to identify anybody as a suspect,” he said.
Investigators worked to identify the victim through fingerprints and missing persons reports, but she was ultimately buried as a Jane Doe in New Braunfels, DPS said.
It wasn’t until 27 years later, when Texas Ranger Lt. Trampus Gooding was assigned to the Unsolved Crime Investigative Program — before he was promoted — was able to identify the victim, Ray said.
Identifying Jane Doe as Carol Deleon
In 1981, the family attempted to file a missing persons report, but were unable, Ray said.
About 26 years later, they contacted the University of North Texas Center for Unidentified Human Remains for assistance. However, the center couldn’t move forward without a missing person’s report, Ray said.
“In 2007, the family reaches out to San Antonio Police Department and they file a missing persons report which starts the process,” he said.
Gooding began investigating and talking with the family. He eventually connected the missing person’s case with the 1981 homicide, Ray said.
“He finds this Jane Doe unsolved murder investigation in Comal County and he links the two together,” he said. “Ultimately, he is able to identify this Jane Doe as Carol Deleon. He is a phenomenal investigator. Just the fact he got it to that point after 27 years was just amazing.”
With Deleon identified, Gooding was able to delve into the case and start drumming up new leads and testing evidence, Ray said.
“He starts pulling evidence, looking at it, seeing how he could test it,” he said. “At this time we’re still in the early stages of DNA technology. We’ve really come a long way in a short amount of time.”
Identifying a suspect
Gooding interviewed a number of people, including someone who reportedly saw Deleon days before her body was discovered, Ray said.
“Trampus does a lot of great work on it, but doesn’t develop a suspect,” he said.
Gooding was promoted to lieutenant and he passed his work along to Ray — another Ranger who has a knack for cold cases — when he transferred to Comal County.
“Trampus was probably the DNA expert in the Rangers,” he said. “That’s not to say other Rangers don’t know DNA, but he knew it better than anybody and he taught me. I became very good at it.”
Ray used ancestry DNA, genealogical testing and police work to identify a potential suspect.
“I spent a lot of time surveilling the suspect to gather evidence, but without luck,” he said. “Eventually, I made the decision to confront the suspect and conducted an interview with him. He voluntarily gave me a DNA sample. We tested it and it was a match for the DNA recovered at the crime scene.”
Ray retired from the Rangers last year before joining the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office as chief deputy. Ranger Conde Benoist took over his post in Comal and Deleon’s case.
After months of collecting evidence and meetings with the Comal County and Bexar County District Attorney’s offices — who have joint jurisdiction — the Rangers had enough evidence to secure an arrest warrant for West, the chief deputy said.
Ray and Benoist arrested West at his home in San Antonio on Thursday without incident.
Thursday’s arrest may help to give Deleon’s family some of the answers they’ve sought for 42 years, Ray said.
“The families have probably lost some hope,” he said. “Victims and their families don’t ever get closure. They don’t move on from losing a loved one, especially when you lose them in such a violent manner. On my end, arrests on these cases are very rewarding because we can give the families some answers.”
Ray added that closing the books on cold cases such as this also warns criminals.
“This puts the message out to those who think they’ve gotten away with it, that you’re never safe. We will continue coming,” he said. “There are good men and women who do this job, who take it seriously and we will continue to uncover evidence and do everything that we have to get justice for victims.”
