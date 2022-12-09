Texas Oncology-New Braunfels started a renovation and expansion project in late August.
Texas Oncology-San Antonio Practice Operations Director Becky Jorgensen oversees the expansion of the Texas Oncology-New Braunfels facility.
According to Jorgensen, the project should be completed by the summer of 2023.
“We have been working on our expansion for about three years as we saw the growth in New Braunfels and surrounding towns, then the pandemic caused a significant delay,” Jorgensen said.
The plans include expanding the facility’s original 11,000 square footage by almost 8,000 sq ft. This expansion will nearly double the initial size of the facility.
Additionally, the facility will add eight more exam rooms to the preexisting nine exam rooms available; 24 chemotherapy chairs will be added to the facility as well.
The estimated cost of this project is $4 million; however, this project is only part of Texas Oncology’s $150 million investment toward improving its facilities across the state.
These investments will be aimed toward areas such as treatment innovations, increasing offers to patients access to clinical trials and growing staff.
Texas Oncology-New Braunfels has already seen some staff expansions with the addition of Dr. Christopher Braden to the practice. He is now the fourth medical oncologist and hematologist.
The expansion will allow room for more oncologists to be added to the practice, such as gynecologic oncologists and breast surgeons.
“Employees are very excited to have a new facility to work in with better flow and space,” Jorgensen said. “Our patients also are looking forward to the opportunities that come with expansion, more specialties within the local office and space to care for the growing population in New Braunfels and surrounding towns.”
