Last week The Redbird Listening Room became one of the latest stops on Texas country musician William Beckmann’s Las Posadas Tour: Hope for Uvalde, with proceeds from the sold-out tour going toward the Just Keep Livin Foundation’s Uvalde Relief Fund.
When the Del Rio native heard about what happened in Uvalde, he knew he had to do something to help the community and families touched by the tragedy that took place only a few miles away from where he grew up.
“I felt very connected to the town there and I wanted to do something positive for the community, and as an entertainer the only way I really know how to do that — the easiest way for me is to put on a concert and to bring people together through music,” Beckmann said. “That’s really what the whole tour is about, and we’re just trying to bring a little light into the world and do it for a good cause.”
Beckmann kicked off the two-week holiday benefit tour in mid-December in Austin followed by a few other stops across the state, including New Braunfels.
“I love New Braunfels,” Beckmann said. “I have a lot of fans here, and it’s kind of like a second home for me.”
When arranging the tour, Beckmann’s management team approached the listening room about hosting a tour date there.
Dallas Burrow, the listening room’s owner, had been following Beckmann’s career since he first heard him perform and was itching to get him in for a show — it was perfect timing.
Between Beckmann performing and the show’s cause, it was a match made in musical heaven that helped the show sell out in a matter of hours.
“I had been hoping to find some way that I could do something to help the folks in Uvalde, myself, whether it be playing a show or hosting a show, or anything I could do so, we’re very proud and very honored to be a part of this,” Burrow said.
The intimate setting at The Redbird provided the perfect space for a packed audience to get up close and personal with the artist and enjoy the music for a good cause.
Beckmann performed a few holiday favorites such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” along with some Spanish songs, which the artist draws heavy inspiration from, with a handful of originals thrown in.
This hasn’t been Beckmann’s only appearance in New Braunfels this year.
Before crooning at The Redbird, Beckmann delivered another sold-out show in New Braunfels at Gruene Hall accompanied by Randy Rogers, Parker McCollum and Wade Bowen.
The 20-something-year-old performer continues to make a name for himself in the Texas country music scene with his vintage country flair, Americana storytelling and Latin music blends.
Beckmann’s unique sound and stage presence has been attracting fans from near and far to see him perform in the flesh, especially the audience at the Listening Room.
One fan traveled all the way down from Indiana with her family to see the musician in action.
“When we first saw him (perform) … we were blown away, not only by his voice, but by his stage presence and how he interacted with the crowd,” said Anna Ibold.
Feeling a strong connection with his music, the family had been waiting for another opportunity to see him live and jumped at the chance to see the show, even if it meant traveling.
The cause was just a bonus.
“He is utilizing his God-given talents in a way to give back to those families,” Ibold said.
With the holiday on the horizon, one couple worked overtime to set aside a few precious hours to come enjoy the artist by making a nonstop trek from Houston.
“It was worth the drive,” Lynn Dippon said.
For more information on the artist and tour dates visit https://www.williambeckmann.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.