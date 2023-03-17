Texas lawmakers, doctors and LGBTQ residents debated for more than six hours on Thursday over a New Braunfels Republican’s bill that would prohibit gender-affirming medical care for minors.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, presented her proposed legislation to the Senate State Affairs Committee on March 16.
“If there comes a time when a profession such as the medical profession cannot regulate itself to protect patients — protect children — then the government needs to step in,” said Campbell, an ER doctor.
Senate Bill 14 would prohibit the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors and surgery for the purpose of changing a child’s sex.
The proposal would also ban “surgical removal of healthy tissue” for minors seeking to transition, and ban Medicaid dollars from funding the healthcare.
Campbell referred to the practices as a “social contagion.”
She accused some doctors and therapists of misleading parents of children who have gender dysphoria.
“Our children need counseling and love, not blades and drugs,” Campbell said.
Corinna Cohn, who was born male, regrets taking estrogen at age 18 and undergoing gender transition surgery at age 19.
Cohn said SB14 would protect trans youth from “a growing medical nightmare.”
“I was too young to know myself, although at the time I did,” Cohn said. “... My heart breaks for the young people who are being lied to by well-meaning enablers, as they will need to learn the same painful lesson that I learned.”
SB14 could also revoke a doctor’s license if they provide certain types of gender-affirming care for children.
John Carlo, a Dallas doctor with the Texas Medical Association, said that the group is concerned about that provision.
He thanked Campbell for having an “open door with TMA” as the bill progresses.
“This is a vulnerable population of patients, which makes the relationship between the patient and the physician even more important,” Carlo said.
He acknowledged the ongoing debate about what constitutes “medically appropriate care” for transgender adolescents.
The TMA recommends that the Texas Medical Board be the enforcement body for any physicians who are found in violation of the proposed law.
“We would recommend including a grandfather provision or something similar to permit treatment to minors who are already on hormone therapy … as sudden removal could cause extreme negative health consequences,” Carlo said.
Several transgender Texans spoke in opposition to the bill.
Jacqueline Murphy, a trans woman who received puberty blockers and cross-gender hormones as a minor, said she had parental consent and continued support from several doctors and therapists.
“Ripping care away from (trans people) will threaten their happiness and their existence,” Murphy said. “You are not protecting me.”
The bill has exceptions for procedures performed on intersex infants and drugs for children experiencing “precocious puberty.”
One lawmaker noted that the hearing was nearly absent of parents of trans children.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has attempted to direct state agencies to investigate parents of trans youth for child abuse.
The Trevor Project’s latest study of LGBTQ youth found that 16% of transgender youth in Texas attempted suicide in 2022, and nearly half of the youth had considered ending their life.
For many bill opponents who spoke, the legislation is about more than medical procedures for minors.
The Republican Party of Texas’s political platform opposes “all efforts to validate transgender identity.”
“This bill is not about protecting transgender and gender-expansive children, but ensuring there are no transgender people, period,” said Chloe Goodman with Equality Texas.
SB14 is also sponsored by nine other Republican lawmakers.
The bill was left pending in the committee.
“Sometimes we must work hard against something in order to fight for something,” Campbell said.
