The Texas House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that would prohibit minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender transition surgeries — placing the legislation one step closer to becoming law.
Senate Bill 14 was spearheaded by Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25.
The New Braunfels Republican and emergency room physician said in a Senate hearing that gender-affirming care has become a “cottage industry” for counselors and doctors.
“I believe that parents, they love their children, they know something is wrong,” Campbell said. “They seek counseling, and what we’re finding is, this is like a social contagion, if you will.”
In a Friday social media post, Campbell applauded House lawmakers for supporting a ban on “experimental, medically unnecessary gender modification treatments on children in Texas.”
“This victory belongs to the Lord,” Campbell wrote.
In the House, Cypress Republican Rep. Tom Oliverson led the bill.
The House passed the bill 92-48.
The House version includes an exemption for children who began receiving gender-affirming prescription drugs before June 1 of this year.
But the law would require those children to “wean off” treatments in a “safe and medically appropriate way” and not begin another form of gender-affirming medical care.
The children who fall under the exemption would also need to have attended at least 12 counseling sessions before their treatment.
The Senate had chosen not to include similar allowances in the version it sent to the legislature’s lower chamber.
The bill would also ban public assistance from paying for the treatments.
Doctors who “perform a gender transitioning or gender reassignment procedure or treatment” could have their medical license revoked under the bill.
The legislation includes exceptions for children “experiencing precocious puberty” and minors who were born with a “medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development.”
The bill will now head back to the Senate.
SB14 has drawn fierce opposition by Texas LGBTQ groups.
Rep. Ann Johnson, a Houston Democrat and openly gay lawmaker, failed to advance a bill amendment allowing for gender-affirming drugs to be given to children diagnosed with “severe gender dysphoria” and at risk of self-harm.
Other failed amendments proposed by House Democrats would have added an expiration date or removed the bill’s legal authority.
Austin Democrat Rep. Vikki Goodwin attempted but failed to insert a requirement that the state study “the suicide rate of children who are impacted” by the proposed ban.
If the bill becomes law, Texas would join more than a dozen other states that have passed similar gender-affirming care bans for minors.
Similar laws in Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee are currently facing blocks from federal judges and lawsuits.
