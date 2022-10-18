Once again art fans and curious onlookers can view pottery creations and learn about the trade as the annual Texas Clay Festival makes its return to historic Gruene for its 30th year.
This year’s pottery extravaganza is hosting over 80 of the best ceramicists and clay artists in Texas for a weekend of fine works of art ranging from sculptural wonders and intricate housewares.
Hosted in the same place every year, the festival brings spectators from across the state to enjoy one of the largest gatherings of clay art in the Lone Star State.
Artists will have their work displayed and many will have a variety of items for sale such as mugs, pitchers, tea kettles and decorative plates, and sculptures inspired by culture and designed to invoke an emotional response.
Visitors looking to spruce up their pottery collection can shop the artful designs of each artist and admire the craftsmanship while speaking with the creator.
Those browsing the art available for purchase at the festival might just discover some unexpected finds and hidden gems.
As the festival celebrates its 30th anniversary, it’s also welcoming back one of its most popular attractions after briefly discontinuing them as a COVID-19 precaution — demonstrations.
While the festival is in town, ceramicists will be showcasing their skills to illustrate the work that goes into the finished product while sharing techniques they use to create their masterpieces for audiences.
Demonstrations will be held in two tents with a new artist throwing, carving patterns and using unique elements to design a one-of-a-kind piece at the top of the hour.
Pottery making exhibitions start on the first day of the festival at 11 a.m. with the last one scheduled for 4 p.m.
The second day kicks off with a demonstration on throwing to make multiple forms for stacking and nesting at 11 a.m. and wraps at 3 p.m. with a demonstration on pairing the right cup for the right beverage.
The 30th annual Texas Clay Festival starts Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. The last day to attend is Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
