At the end of a closed boat ramp on Canyon Lake, the shallow water is covered in a layer of thick green weeds.
Hydrilla is thriving this summer with low water levels and months of extreme heat.
The invasive plant species has been in Texas for decades, said Patrick Ireland, district supervisor for the inland fisheries division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
“It flares up during drought periods, and we have a pretty long history of managing it in the state,” Ireland said.
Canyon Lake, with its steep rocky slopes and highly-fluctuating water levels, is not typically “conducive to plant growth.”
TPWD’s survey schedule sampled the lake for vegetation growth every four years.
“That changed in 2020 when we got word that hydrilla was showing up in the northern end of the reservoir,” Ireland said.
The agency conducted three plant surveys in 2020, two in 2021, two in 2022, and is embarking on this year’s second survey.
During the surveys, TPWD roves the lake in a boat with sonar and high-precision GPS instruments.
The team searches for mats of hydrilla and other plant species.
“We also groundtruth a lot — we have a weed rake that will drag along the bottom of the lake to identify what plant species we can’t see,” Ireland said. “Then we come back to the office and map that data.”
TPWD measures water levels to get the most accurate picture of vegetation growth across Canyon Lake.
The surveys show that hydrilla levels seem to be “holding steady.”
The state has yet to see substantial plant growth across the lake.
Hydrilla is currently covering less than 10% of Canyon Lake, according to the latest TPWD surveys.
The plant is densest in the upper end of the reservoir.
Water levels are shallower there, and sediment has created ideal growing conditions during a hot, dry year.
Hydrilla patches have crept into the lower end of the lake.
But Ireland said that those areas are “unlikely to persist” when water levels rise.
“We suspect that if an El Niño pattern comes to fruition where we get a lot of rain and the water levels go above full pool, that would knock it back substantially,” he said. “We’re watching it closely.”
‘Spreading like wildfire’
Ephrain Marquez lives on the northwest side of Canyon Lake.
He’s an avid fisherman, but he worries about the danger the hydrilla can pose to unsuspecting swimmers.
A few weeks ago, Marquez was fishing across the lake from the fishing pier when he heard a “young, strong guy” swimming in the water yell out to his friends.
“He said, ‘Hey guys, I’m in trouble — something’s grabbing me,’” Marquez said. “He held onto a tree branch and was able to get out. But if you get tangled up in this hydrilla, good luck.”
Marquez often warns lake visitors about the plants lurking just below the surface.
“It’s spreading like wildfire,” Marquez said. “That’s my concern. I think it would take a lot of rain to wipe this out.”
Marquez said he would like to see official signs warning visitors about the water hazard. He said the agencies should address the plant growth sooner rather than later.
Balancing act
Although hydrilla is a non-native plant species, it does provide valuable fish habitat.
TPWD policy states that high densities of hydrilla can “adversely impact” native plants, fishing, recreational water use and dissolved oxygen levels.
But at low to moderate levels, the plant “can be beneficial to some fish populations.”
That fact creates a balancing act for agencies who manage Canyon Lake for a variety of users.
Recent TPWD angler surveys show that the lake is becoming a more popular site for largemouth bass fishing.
Hydrilla levels have yet to impact overall lake navigation.
The most dense plant areas are confined to the upper end of the reservoir, where low water levels, standing timber and rocks already prevent many watercraft from exploring.
Each lake in Texas is unique in terms of plant growth potential.
Lake Conroe, for example, is shallow and mud-bottomed. Hydrilla has the potential to grow rapidly in that environment.
But Canyon Lake’s topography will likely prevent the plant from spreading to a coverage level seen in other lakes, Ireland said.
Management options
Agencies have at least three options when it comes to managing the plant.
EPA-approved chemicals can treat the invasive species.
TPWD used these treatments around the public fishing piers, docks, and boat ramp #10 in the Cranes Mill area in the summer of 2021.
Mechanical methods chop up the hydrilla, but the machines are slow and tend to fragment the plant material and spread it around.
The third option is to introduce grass carp, as the state has done in Lake Austin and Lake Conroe.
The fish will eat the hydrilla and help eradicate the plants.
“That’s a last-resort, all-or-nothing option,” Ireland said. “The carp are expensive and they can denude the whole reservoir of all plants. Then you open up a Pandora’s Box of sorts, where the fish enter the river and can potentially destroy all kinds of submersed aquatic habitat.”
TPWD will continue to survey, present data and make recommendations about hydrilla management at Canyon Lake.
But the ultimate management decisions are up to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
TPWD has convened a stakeholder group with the Army Corps, WORD of Comal County, Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, fishing groups, HOA representatives, and guests from local law enforcement and county government.
The state agency will share updated survey data on Canyon Lake hydrilla levels with the group later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.