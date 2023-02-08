FISCHER — In its penultimate regular season game, Canyon Lake boys basketball lost to Wimberley in a 68-47 contest at home Tuesday night.
The Hawks (11-23 overall, 1-10 in district) have now lost five straight games. They sit in seventh place in District 27-4A.
In this contest, the Hawks started with a 6-0 lead, but the Texans rallied, bringing the game within one at 12-11 to close the first quarter.
Both teams went back and forth in the second, going into halftime tied at 29-29.
The Texans came out swinging in the third quarter on a 13-2 run, grabbing a 42-31 lead. They led by as much as 15 in the quarter.
With a lead, the Texans outscored the Hawks 18-8 in the fourth for the win.
Senior Griffen Williams led the team with 13 points, followed by sophomore power forward Dalton Stromquist with eight and sophomore point guard Jaxson Jeter with six.
Junior small forward Mario Aguilar, sophomore small forward Carter Williams and senior guard Travis Parma scored five points apiece.
The Hawks will take on Navarro to close off the regular season. The last time both teams met, the Hawks won 57-48 on Jan. 17. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
