The Rockin’ R will be the second permanent home of popular restaurant El Arroyo as soon as the spring of next year.
However, those who have chosen the Rockin’ R as their outfitter for the Guadalupe River might already have had an experience trying El Arroyo.
Currently, El Arroyo has a food truck at The Gruene Light Bar, an outdoor bar on the Guadalupe River.
Additionally, El Arroyo provides catering services for events at Rockin’ R’s riverside venues, from weddings to parties.
Now, plans are underway to create a physical restaurant building for El Arroyo at the main Rockin’ R location, 1405 Gruene Road.
Ellis Winstanley and his wife are the owners of El Arroyo and partners in The Rockin’ R.
Although the couple acquired the restaurant in 2012, the restaurant has a history that precedes them.
El Arroyo began serving Tex-Mex meals to Austinites in 1975. Those who may not have tried the food may have seen the restaurant’s marquee sign on social media.
El Arroyo’s famous marquee sign helps serve up laughs through witty one-liners or funny commentary on pop culture or current events.
For example, one El Arroyo marquee quote read, “Being abducted by aliens might just be the vacation I need at this point.”
There’s even a website that keeps track of the daily sign change, and for those who aren’t technologically savvy, El Arroyo offers a book filled with its marquee sign quotes through six different volumes.
Furthermore, the restaurant also offers a pool float shaped as its acclaimed sign that reads, “Row, row, row your boat gently away from me.”
Acquiring this quirky restaurant wasn’t Winstanley’s first experience in the restaurant business — in fact, it’s Winstanley’s fourth restaurant venture.
“Originally, I just wanted an opportunity to get started in business in any fashion,” Winstanley said. “Would have shoveled pig poop if that was a business I could get into. I didn’t really care I just wanted an opportunity in something. I found it there with the restaurant business and then was good at it; I kept doing it.”
In 2001, Winstanley was a student at the University of Texas; that year, he bought his first restaurant.
The restaurant was a small diner called Star Seeds Café, which was later sold in 2018. He later owned Cain & Abel’s on the university’s west campus.
Winstanley and his wife are particularly interested in legacy brands — places they are excited about and restaurants with years of customer attachment.
“We come in and fix up operations, improve the facilities, and just all that goes with turning restaurants around, and that was really the core theme,” Winstanley said. “We’ve focused on places that we thought were kind of worth saving — for lack of a better way to put it — when they were in trouble.”
In 2018, Winstanley and his wife became the owners of El Arroyo, and in 2021, the couple became partners in The Rockin’ R.
Two years later, a permit for alterations and renovations has been filed for the second location of El Arroyo in Gruene.
This second location will be where the white building currently sits at 1405 Gruene Road.
“We’ve heard lots of super positive feedback from people in the community,” Winstanley said. “So we’re excited to be, I guess, officially a part of the community once we get opened.”
