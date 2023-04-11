Terry Lee Christiansen of New Braunfels, Texas passed away March 21, 2023 at the age of 82. He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on January 17, 1941 to Herbert and Grace Christiansen.
Terry led a varied and interesting life. He was a paperboy and also an usher at the local movie theatres in Beloit. After graduating from high school, he worked at Beloit Corporation in the shipping department assembling crates for paper machinery. Terry then moved on to be a carpenter apprentice for the local union. As a carpenter apprentice he experienced a major accident which changed the direction of his life. He attended WSU-Whitewater where he attained degrees in Business and Psychology. While attending college he worked at the H .Douglas Singer Zone Center as a youth care worker. After graduating from college he worked for Hormel Meat Packing Company as a sales representative where he was recognized for being one of the top 25 salesmen in the US. He moved on to the Dubuque Packing Company continuing in sales. After being transferred to several states the family settled back in WI where he worked in car sales for a short period of time. Using his Psychology degree he began working with court ordered troubled youth at the Trans Center for Youth, Milwaukee WI. While at the Trans Center he developed and ran a Lawn Mowing Program that matched the teens with inner city residents in need of that service. He also worked at Norris Adolescent Center, Mukwonago, WI as a youth care worker. Terry developed and ran the first Group Home, Berman House, at Norris. Berman House included a work program which involved the youth in community employment. In 2000, Terry was honored from the State of WI as Youth Care Professional of the year. Terry retired in 2004 and moved his family to Texas.
Terry had many activities and interests in which he was involved: Cub Scouts, Softball, Jr High and High School Golf Teams, ROTC, DeMolay, Hunting, attending Baseball and Football games, concerts, movies, dining out, a collector of Baseball, Football, and Golf memorabilia. During his retirement, Terry volunteered for major golf tournaments, was responsible for the Elk’s Monthly Golf Tournament, served on the Landa Legends Tournament Board, helped with the annual Legends Christmas party and volunteered for some Senior Center fund raisers.
Terry will be remembered as a kind and caring person who cherished his many friendships made through his love of golf and companionship.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Grace Christiansen; son, Derek Lee Christiansen; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew F. Hinderliter; brother-in-law, Andrew F. Hinderliter II; brother- in- law, Walter Ballard, and numerous family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith Christiansen; sister, Sally Donaldson and husband, James; sister-in-law, Deborah Ballard; sister-in-law, Constance Brown; sister-in-law, Olga Hinderliter; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A Memorial Service for Terry will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, Texas 78130. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Hope Hospice.
