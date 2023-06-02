New Braunfels police detained six teenage boys on Thursday night after the group allegedly led officers on a chase in a stolen car.
At about 8:15 p.m. on June 1, the New Braunfels Police Department responded to a call near Northwest Boulevard and Conrads Lane.
There had been a report of a suspicious vehicle with several young men inside who were suspected of breaking into cars, according to a NBPD news release.
Police found the suspects’ car, a brown Kia Soul that had been reported stolen, near I-35 and FM306.
Police pursued the car on I-35 after the driver refused to stop.
The Kia rear-ended another car and stopped near Schwab Road.
Six teenage boys were inside the car.
The driver was a 14-year-old boy from San Antonio. He was taken to the hospital.
The other boys, including San Antonio teens aged 12, 13, 14, 16, and a 13-year-old New Braunfels boy, were detained and released back into their parents’ custody.
The NBPD release said the boys’ charges will include unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and theft.
